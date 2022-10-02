Report: Chiefs Hosting Veteran WR Marcus Kemp for Visit

As the Kansas City Chiefs finish preparations for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their work doesn't stop in regards to improving the team. With multiple current injuries at wide receiver, Kansas City is reportedly planning on reuniting with a familiar face. Per Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Chiefs are visiting with wideout Marcus Kemp and plan to sign him to their practice squad on Monday if he passes a physical.

Former Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp is visiting KC, per source. Pending a physical, Chiefs plan to sign him to their practice squad on Monday. Would provide depth with three receivers currently dealing with injuries. - Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. CST

Kemp, who turned 27 in August, started his NFL career with the Chiefs when he signed with them as an undrafted free agent back in May of 2017. As a member of the team, he bounced between the practice squad and the active roster and recorded one reception on two targets for seven yards between 2017 and 2018. After missing the 2019 campaign due to a torn ACL and MCL, Kemp had one reception for 11 yards in 2020 with the Chiefs before ultimately joining the Miami Dolphins for the end of the 2020-21 regular season.

Kemp re-signed with the Chiefs in early 2021 and alternated between the active roster and practice squad for a couple of games that postseason. His most recent stop was New York, as the veteran signed with the Giants in late July before landing on the injured reserve list on Aug. 24 with a hamstring ailment. Six days later, Kemp was released.

Kemp hasn't shown a ton as a receiver to this point in his career, but he has endeared himself to Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub. Kemp is a trusted special-teamer who can fill a specific role either on the practice squad or the game day roster for Kansas City. Pending the aforementioned physical, it appears that both sides will reunite once again after a bit of time apart.