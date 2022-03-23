Report: Chiefs in Serious Talks to Trade WR Tyreek Hill

The Chiefs' wild offseason continues, as Hill may be on his way out of town.

The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were in extension talks earlier in the offseason, but those negotiations have apparently come to a halt. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team has given its All-Pro wideout permission to seek a trade.

The Chiefs' ongoing contract situation with Hill has always been a bit murky, as he declined the opportunity to restructure his deal last March. Now, after a season in which he hauled in 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games, it's reportedly going to be "really hard" for both sides to come to terms on an extension.

Rapoport continues to state that if the Chiefs do end up trading Hill, they'll be receiving "a first-round pick and more." Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that several teams have made efforts to speak about a possible Hill trade, but the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have emerged at the top of that list. Connor Hughes of The Athletic adds even more context to the situation:

During his time in Kansas City, Hill has cemented his status as one of the premier receiving threats in all of football. In six seasons, the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns. Not only does he boast arguably the best speed in all of football, but he's also fine-tuned his game and grown into a complete wide receiver. Hill is 28 years old and his contract expires following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Chiefs have former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling coming to Kansas City for a free agent visit. The 27-year-old is entering his fifth season in the league and after four years in Green Bay, his career stats include 123 receptions for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's a serious big-play threat who would add a much-needed dynamic to the Chiefs' offense in the event that Hill is traded.

11:05 a.m. CST UPDATE: Per Schefter, both the Jets and Dolphins "have trades in place for the soon-to-be former" Chief, Hill. He adds that Hill is "torn" on a decision.

11:20 a.m. CST UPDATE: Hughes and Nate Taylor of The Athletic report that the seemingly imminent Hill trade is going to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

