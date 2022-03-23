Skip to main content

Report: Chiefs in Serious Talks to Trade WR Tyreek Hill

The Chiefs' wild offseason continues, as Hill may be on his way out of town.

The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were in extension talks earlier in the offseason, but those negotiations have apparently come to a halt. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team has given its All-Pro wideout permission to seek a trade.

The Chiefs' ongoing contract situation with Hill has always been a bit murky, as he declined the opportunity to restructure his deal last March. Now, after a season in which he hauled in 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games, it's reportedly going to be "really hard" for both sides to come to terms on an extension. 

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after a first down catch in the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 54 © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rapoport continues to state that if the Chiefs do end up trading Hill, they'll be receiving "a first-round pick and more." Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that several teams have made efforts to speak about a possible Hill trade, but the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have emerged at the top of that list. Connor Hughes of The Athletic adds even more context to the situation:

During his time in Kansas City, Hill has cemented his status as one of the premier receiving threats in all of football. In six seasons, the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns. Not only does he boast arguably the best speed in all of football, but he's also fine-tuned his game and grown into a complete wide receiver. Hill is 28 years old and his contract expires following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Chiefs have former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling coming to Kansas City for a free agent visit. The 27-year-old is entering his fifth season in the league and after four years in Green Bay, his career stats include 123 receptions for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's a serious big-play threat who would add a much-needed dynamic to the Chiefs' offense in the event that Hill is traded. 

11:05 a.m. CST UPDATE: Per Schefter, both the Jets and Dolphins "have trades in place for the soon-to-be former" Chief, Hill. He adds that Hill is "torn" on a decision.

11:20 a.m. CST UPDATE: Hughes and Nate Taylor of The Athletic report that the seemingly imminent Hill trade is going to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

This story is being updated.

In This Article (3)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
New York Jets
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush (26) celebrates following a missed field goal against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Sign S Deon Bush; Does KC Need More Help?

By Jordan Foote2 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) catches the ball during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Ny Giants Training Camp
News

Chiefs Sign Former First-Round WR Who Hasn't Played Since 2018

By Joshua BriscoMar 22, 2022
Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Re-Signing Derrick Nnadi Is an Underrated Move by the Chiefs

By Jordan FooteMar 22, 2022
Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

JuJu Smith-Schuster on Picking the Chiefs: ‘I Came Here to Win'

By Jordan FooteMar 21, 2022
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) reacts on the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Re-Sign Defensive Tackle Derrick Nnadi

By Joshua BriscoMar 20, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Geron Christian (72) following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chiefs Sign OT Geron Christian; Is KC Set at Tackle?

By Joshua BriscoMar 20, 2022
Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) poses for a photograph with a fan following the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Roundtable: Assessing What JuJu Smith-Schuster Brings to the Chiefs

By Jordan FooteMar 20, 2022
Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (right) embrace following the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

AFC Teams Are Overspending to Compete With the Chiefs

By Mark Van SickleMar 19, 2022