Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Report: Chiefs Place RT Mike Remmers on Injured Reserve

    The Chiefs' right tackle will miss at least three weeks due to his lingering knee injury.
    Author:

    As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup against an AFC West foe in the Las Vegas Raiders, right tackle Mike Remmers is being placed on the injured reserve list.

    Aaron Wilson's report comes after a week in which Remmers did not practice due to a knee injury. His last in-game action for the Chiefs came in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Remmers' injury has forced him to miss the last couple of games for Kansas City, and it'll cause him to miss at least three total weeks now that he's on the reserve list.

    The 2021 season has been a bumpy ride for Remmers, as he was re-signed on a one-year deal to the Chiefs' roster before suffering an injury in training camp and losing his starting job to Lucas Niang. Remmers took the role back and made his first start of the year against the Washington Football Team, but the rollercoaster ride appears to be hitting another low point.

    The Chiefs were already going to be without Remmers and Niang (who suffered an injury to his ribs last week against the Green Bay Packers) for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders. Andrew Wylie is in line to start for the team against Vegas' lethal pass rush. The Chiefs' depth along the offensive line is being tested, which is something they know all too much about. 

    Read More

    After Sunday, the Chiefs will be back at home to host the visiting Dallas Cowboys before having their bye week and facing the Denver Broncos. Once activated from the injured reserve list, Remmers will have a 21-day practice window to get reacclimated before being officially activated and placed back on the roster. 

    Read More: Jamaal Charles on What Changed When Andy Reid Came to KC

    Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mike Remmers (75) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Chiefs Place RT Mike Remmers on Injured Reserve

    just now
    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Can the Chiefs Continue to Ride the Wave Against the Raiders?

    8 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Chiefs vs. Raiders Will Shape the Rest of Both Teams’ Seasons

    Nov 12, 2021
    November 17, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) acknowledges running back Jamaal Charles (25) during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Jamaal Charles on What Changed When Andy Reid Came to KC

    Nov 12, 2021
    Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17), Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) talk on the field prior to the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    The Chiefs' Offense Still Needs Another Pass-Catching Weapon

    Nov 11, 2021
    Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates with punter Tommy Townsend (5) after kicking the point after touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Despite Struggles Elsewhere, Chiefs' Special Teams Unit Has Become Heroic

    Nov 11, 2021
    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is carried off the field by wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and running back Darrel Williams (31) after an injury against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire Returns to Chiefs Practice

    Nov 10, 2021
    Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) signs autographs before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Honing In On' Chiefs, Packers, Saints

    Nov 10, 2021