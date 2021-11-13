Report: Chiefs Place RT Mike Remmers on Injured Reserve

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup against an AFC West foe in the Las Vegas Raiders, right tackle Mike Remmers is being placed on the injured reserve list.

Aaron Wilson's report comes after a week in which Remmers did not practice due to a knee injury. His last in-game action for the Chiefs came in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Remmers' injury has forced him to miss the last couple of games for Kansas City, and it'll cause him to miss at least three total weeks now that he's on the reserve list.

The 2021 season has been a bumpy ride for Remmers, as he was re-signed on a one-year deal to the Chiefs' roster before suffering an injury in training camp and losing his starting job to Lucas Niang. Remmers took the role back and made his first start of the year against the Washington Football Team, but the rollercoaster ride appears to be hitting another low point.

The Chiefs were already going to be without Remmers and Niang (who suffered an injury to his ribs last week against the Green Bay Packers) for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders. Andrew Wylie is in line to start for the team against Vegas' lethal pass rush. The Chiefs' depth along the offensive line is being tested, which is something they know all too much about.

After Sunday, the Chiefs will be back at home to host the visiting Dallas Cowboys before having their bye week and facing the Denver Broncos. Once activated from the injured reserve list, Remmers will have a 21-day practice window to get reacclimated before being officially activated and placed back on the roster.

