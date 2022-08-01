Skip to main content

Report: Orlando Brown Jr. Will Join Chiefs Training Camp Monday

Brown's time away from the team was short-lived, as he'll join the team for week two of practice.

There was quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding whether Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown would report to training camp this year, but those concerns are reportedly being extinguished. Initially reported by Robert Griffin III of ESPN, Brown will join the Chiefs in St. Joseph, MO on Monday for camp and will be playing this season on the franchise tag: 

BREAKING: Orlando Brown Jr. will report to Chiefs Camp today and play on the franchise tag. Sources close to Brown say he is in the best shape of his life and knows how important the first 5 days of pads are for him, the team and to HC Andy Reid. Mahomes gets his left tackle back

- Robert Griffin III (RGIII) on Monday, August 1 2022 at 5:15 a.m. CST

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network confirmed Griffin's report, adding a statement from Brown's agent Michael Portner that echoed that same sentiment. "He wanted to be there for padded practice because that's when leaders are developed," it read.

The Chiefs and Brown were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the NFL's July 15 deadline, as Brown's camp wasn't satisfied with the structure of his contract. Kansas City offered him a record deal in terms of average annual value and signing bonus, although the structure of the contract was the major resistance point in the end.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a result, Brown was given a few choices: sit out for any period of time heading into the regular season for no penalty, sit out for regular-season games and miss money, or play on the aforementioned franchise tag that will see him make just under $16.7 million in 2022. He chose that first option for a week but as the Chiefs advance through camp, that third one is now locked in as well. Kansas City gets its starting left tackle back, and Brown gets the chance to start preparing for a new season as he looks to justify earning his eventual mega-contract with either the Chiefs or another squad.

To stay up-to-date on all things Kansas City Chiefs, follow @ArrowheadReport on Twitter and follow the Chiefs Nation Facebook page

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Hunt: Mahomes Has ‘Special’ Relationships With Reid and Veach

By Jordan Foote17 hours ago
Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) pose during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Determined Frank Clark Reveals Lifestyle Change Ahead of 2022 Season

By Jordan Foote20 hours ago
Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jody Fortson (88) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson Leaves Training Camp Practice With Injury

By Jordan FooteJul 30, 2022 12:27 PM EDT
Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) sits on the bench during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

If Carlos Dunlap Is His Normal Self, the Chiefs Are in a Good Spot

By Mark Van SickleJul 30, 2022 9:39 AM EDT
Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) high-fives a fan on his way to the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Looking Forward to ‘Remarkable’ Addition of Carlos Dunlap

By Jordan FooteJul 29, 2022 2:37 PM EDT
May 26, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs drills during organized team activities at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ‘More Relaxed Than Anything’ in Year Three

By Jordan FooteJul 29, 2022 12:32 PM EDT
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis after being selected as the thirtieth overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

A Young and Hungry Chiefs Defense Spells Good Things for the Future

By Conner ChristophersonJul 29, 2022 10:33 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Chiefs’ Investment in Justin Reid Is Already Paying Dividends

By Jordan FooteJul 28, 2022 2:27 PM EDT