Report: Orlando Brown Jr. Will Join Chiefs Training Camp Monday

There was quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding whether Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown would report to training camp this year, but those concerns are reportedly being extinguished. Initially reported by Robert Griffin III of ESPN, Brown will join the Chiefs in St. Joseph, MO on Monday for camp and will be playing this season on the franchise tag:

BREAKING: Orlando Brown Jr. will report to Chiefs Camp today and play on the franchise tag. Sources close to Brown say he is in the best shape of his life and knows how important the first 5 days of pads are for him, the team and to HC Andy Reid. Mahomes gets his left tackle back - Robert Griffin III (RGIII) on Monday, August 1 2022 at 5:15 a.m. CST

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network confirmed Griffin's report, adding a statement from Brown's agent Michael Portner that echoed that same sentiment. "He wanted to be there for padded practice because that's when leaders are developed," it read.

The Chiefs and Brown were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the NFL's July 15 deadline, as Brown's camp wasn't satisfied with the structure of his contract. Kansas City offered him a record deal in terms of average annual value and signing bonus, although the structure of the contract was the major resistance point in the end.

As a result, Brown was given a few choices: sit out for any period of time heading into the regular season for no penalty, sit out for regular-season games and miss money, or play on the aforementioned franchise tag that will see him make just under $16.7 million in 2022. He chose that first option for a week but as the Chiefs advance through camp, that third one is now locked in as well. Kansas City gets its starting left tackle back, and Brown gets the chance to start preparing for a new season as he looks to justify earning his eventual mega-contract with either the Chiefs or another squad.

