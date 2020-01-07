Chiefs Digest
Healthy, Rested Chiefs Return to Prep for Houston in Divisional Playoff Matchup

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his team took a few days off last week to rest up for this week's Divisional Round game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, and the time away appears to have the club in its best physical shape of the season.

“Really there are no injuries right now, so everybody will practice from the last time we met,” Reid said Monday as the team started its normal work week in preparing to face the Houston Texans.

Reid didn't elaborate on the status of any specific players, but two players did not practice leading up to the club's last game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cornerback Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and offensive lineman Cam Erving (illness) missed practice time in Week 17, but expect to be ready when the team hits the field on Wednesday.

Left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) was limited in practice in Week 17 and did not play against the Chargers. Neither did defensive tackle Xavier Williams, who practiced in full that week but was listed as questionable in his return from injured reserve.

The Chiefs have a roster move to make, however, leading up to Sunday's playoff game. Safety Juan Thornhill remains on the active roster, but expects to head to injured reserve this week after suffering a torn ACL against the Chargers. The Chiefs will likely make a promotion from the team's practice squad prior to this weekend's game.

The loss of Thornhill likely means a larger role for second-year safety Armani Watts. The former fourth-round pick played just 74 defensive snaps this season, but he's emerged as a core special teams player with 280 snaps on teams this season. Reid said that work has helped prep Watts for opportunities that may come his way in the postseason.

“What you see with the guys, particularly linebackers and safeties that play on special teams when they're young and then you see them develop, are angles and speed of the game, angles to the ball,” Reid said. “They get accustomed to the speed of the game and playing in space. I would tell you that's what he's learned through his teams play.”

Andy Reid Believes Overtime Rules Will Get Another Look in Offseason

Matt Derrick

After the Vikings eliminated the Saints without Drew Brees possessing the ball in overtime, Andy Reid thinks KC's overtime proposal will get second look

Ron Parker Announces Retirement, Thanks Chiefs for "Believing in Me"

Matt Derrick

Parker spent six seasons for the Chiefs, playing a key role in the Kansas City secondary alongside Eric Berry for three division championship teams

Chiefs, Texans Rematch Set for Division Round at Arrowhead

Matt Derrick

The Texans escaped Arrowhead Stadium 31-24 in Week 6, but the Chiefs own the recent advantage in the rivalry between the two clubs

Tyrann Mathieu Leads Four Chiefs Among AP All-Pro Team Selections

Matt Derrick

Mathieu earned spots on both the first- and second-team defenses while Travis Kelce, Mitchell Schwartz and Mecole Hardman also earned second-team honors

Tyrann Mathieu Captures AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December

Matt Derrick

Chiefs finished December undefeated while allowing just 10.4 points per game on defense led by Mathieu

Chiefs Start Divisional Playoff Prep in Earnest Thursday

Matt Derrick

Chiefs will practice Thursday and Friday followed by an off day for Saturday's Wild Card games, but preparations heat up once Chiefs know their Divisional Round opponent

Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Interviewing for Giants, Panthers Head Coaching Jobs

Matt Derrick

Bieniemy expects to be a hot commodity on the head coach interview circuit with Chiefs in playoffs for fourth-straight season and No. 2 seed in the AFC

Chiefs Hosting AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Jan. 12

Matt Derrick

Kansas City will host the top-seed emerging from next weekend's Wild Card game for a chance to advance to the AFC Championship game.

Notebook: “Hail to the Dolphins,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says

Matt Derrick

Chiefs coaches and players grateful for Miami win; Tyreek Hill outraces Damien Williams and teases Patrick Mahomes for underthrowing him

Chiefs Nab No. 2 Seed, First-Round Bye with 31-21 Win Over Chargers

Matt Derrick

Miami's stunning 27-24 win over New England allows Chiefs to move past Patriots for No. 2 seed and earn first-round playoff bye