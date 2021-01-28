Robert Saleh on Patrick Mahomes: Don't Let 'His Little Old Man Jog' Fool You

While Robert Saleh might have a new head coaching gig in the Big Apple for the New York Jets, he still can't seem to avoid questions about Super Bowl LIV and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During his appearance on Thursday's PFT Live, it didn't take long for last year's Super Bowl to come up.

Before becoming the head coach of the Jets this offseason, Saleh served as the defensive coordinator for the San Fransisco 49ers and was tasked with trying to defend and contain Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV.

With the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio discussed his Super Bowl gameplan with the new head coach and asked if he had any advice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense.

“You’ve got to be relentless,” Saleh said. “You have to be relentless. Just when you think you might have him, he might step two steps back and then throw off his back foot. I mean, he has ridiculous arm talent. He’s got tremendous accuracy. He’s got tremendous mobility. But any time you’re a pass rusher just understand that he might do his little old man jog in between plays where it looks like his feet hurt. Don’t kid yourself. He’s got tremendous mobility, his arm strength is ridiculous. You have to be relentless all the way through. And understand that there could be a play and a second play that happens just because of his ability to extend plays and make the throws that other people can’t.”

Saleh's good-natured jab at Mahomes caught the quarterback's attention and Mahomes tweeted about it with a series of laughing emojis, taking the comment in stride — old-man or otherwise.