Should Chiefs Go After DT Jonathan Allen?

Every off-season, every team wants to get better than they were the previous season. That can come in different ways. First, it can be in free agency, the NFL Draft, and even in offseason trades. That is every team's plan, but not all of them do it.
For the Kansas City Chiefs they all know what it takes to have success and on top of that, making sure that can repeat it year after year. They have done a great job of doing that since quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken over as the starter.
Last season was another good year for the Chiefs but they did not end it the way they would of liked. They fell a game short of being the only team in National Football League to win three Super Bowls in a row.
They lost in Super Bowl LIX but it was the way they lost that has them wanting to improve in different areas.
They first have to start with the offense side and get Mahomes more protection because in the Super Bowl he did not have time to throw the ball and was running for his life all game long. On the defensive side the pass rush and the run defense did not go in sync.
Now with free agency beginning next week the Chiefs will look to improve the team to get back to the big game and finish on top this time around.
One player they can add on the defensive side of the ball to help stop the run and get to the quarterback is veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.
The news came out on Friday that Allen is expected to be released by the Washington Commanders.
"Commanders informed two-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen today that he is being released, per sources. The team is allowing Allen to hit free agency early, and he now is expected to be one of the top DTs on the market," said ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter X/Twitter.
Allen will be a great addition to play alongside Chris Jones. These two are similar players and can be a nightmare for an offense they face in the league. The price for Allen will not be a problem as well; he can come in on a one-year deal and will have something to prove.
