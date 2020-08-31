SI.com
Should the Kansas City Chiefs Sign Prince Amukamara?

Joshua Brisco

The Las Vegas Raiders have released cornerback Prince Amukamara after signing him earlier this offseason. With an apparent need at the position, should the Kansas City Chiefs bring in the veteran corner?

The Raiders have recently addressed their cornerback position with a series of high draft picks, and now it seems they've decided that the veteran Amukamara is no longer needed, even on a one-year deal worth just under $1.2 million.

Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus noted that Amukamara has been steady over the course of his NFL career, something the Chiefs could now likely use as they attempt to patch the hole left by starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland's four-game suspension.

"He’s been a consistent starting option throughout his career," Linsey wrote, "never dipping below a 66.3 overall grade during his eight years in the NFL."

Amukamara was a member of the New York Giants from 2011-15, overlapping with then-Giants and now-Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in 2015. Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt was a secondary and safeties coach in New York from 2006-17, so Kansas City's coaches have some familiarity with Amukamara's game.

In light of Breeland's suspension, Spagnuolo discussed how the team could fill in for Breeland in the first four weeks of the year, starting with rookies BoPete Keyes and L'Jarius Sneed. 

“Bo, I don’t really have much on him because he hasn’t worked, and it’s just been conditioning more than anything else," Spagnuolo said towards the end of the team's training camp. "L’Jarius has made some plays for us. I think he has a long way to go. Most corners in this league — that’s a tough position to step in and play. It’s funny you brought it up, I just leaned over to him in the stretch line at the end practice and I just told him that he needs to do everything faster, and I’m talking about from when the play ends to getting back in the huddle.”

Spagnuolo also said both rookies have "a big learning curve" and that they have "a long way to go." With some apparent concern about Sneed and Keyes fully acclimating to the speed of the pro game, a veteran like Amukamara seems like a logical fit. As things currently stand, Spagnuolo said they'll plan to have a group help step in while Breeland is unavailable.

“I think we have to attack it for the first game," Spagnuolo said. "We’ll take it one at a time like we always talk about. So, pretty quickly here it’s going to be all Houston Texans and we’ll have to find the person that’s going to get in there and replace Breezy. We’ve had it in the back of our minds just in case, so there will be some guys that hopefully will step up, and we’ll try some combinations of guys, too. And I wouldn’t be surprised when it’s all said and done if it’s more than one person that will fill that role.”

