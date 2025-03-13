The Odd Similarities Between Two Former Chiefs Standout Players
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been relatively quiet, with a few unexpected things working in their favor. The Chiefs were expected to lose free agents Trey Smith and Nick Bolton but could retain both players, which was an enormous win for Kansas City.
Had the Chiefs lost either of those players, they would have been in a dire situation at both positions, as the Chiefs lack depth behind those two players. Luckily, the Chiefs averted the crisis and kept those players. However, the Chiefs would not be so lucky at other positions.
Former Chiefs safety Justin Reid recently agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints, sending the veteran back to his home state of Louisiana. It was not the first or last time the Chiefs lost one of their best players in free agency like they did with Reid.
According to Adam Schefter, “former Chiefs safety Justin Reid reached [an] agreement with the [New Orleans] Saints on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, including $22.25 million fully guaranteed.” Schefter added that “Reid is returning home to Louisiana.”
The signing also pairs him with another Louisiana native, Tyrann Mathieu, a former Kansas City Chief. However, it also puts Reid on an eerily similar career track as Mathieu, as both players have nearly identical histories, starting with being from the same state.
Field Yates of ESPN noted the similarities between the two now-former Chiefs. “Like Mathieu, Justin Reid has gone from the [Houston] Texans to the Chiefs to the Saints,” Yates said. "Justin Reid will now be paired with Tyrann Mathieu in New Orleans,” Yates said.
The Chiefs have let go of some of their most talented players over the past few years, which is the nature of the beast. Still, Kansas City has significant holes to fill, as Reid was one of the Chiefs' best players and one of the best available free-agent options this offseason.
The Chiefs will undoubtedly have difficulty replacing Reid's production, especially in their first season without him in the defensive backfield. An adjustment period could be expected in a situation like this. Kansas City must find a way to make up for the loss.
