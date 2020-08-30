Tommy Townsend Still on Toes After Winning Chiefs' Punter Battle

Kansas City Chiefs rookie punter Tommy Townsend’s attitude hasn’t changed since he won the team’s punter battle before training camp began last month.

Townsend spent the virtual offseason competing with Tyler Newsome. Townsend spent time working out with kicker Harrison Butker and long snapper James Winchester, and the Chiefs chose to ride with Townsend.

Townsend said he isn't stressing any less.

“Nothing really changes for me, I’m still preparing the same way,” Townsend said. “I’m still on my toes just trying to go out and perform the best I can and just keep getting better every single day. Since, like I said earlier, the NFL is completely different, I’m just trying to learn as much as I can and as fast as I can and continue to progress and everything I can do. Whether it’s punting, or holding with James and Harrison. Just trying to keep moving forward there.”

Butker and Winchester have been a large part of Townsend’s acclimation to the NFL. The two have specifically helped him recognize the elevation in skill a punter has to develop between college and the league.

“That’s been the biggest thing, just learning from them,” Townsend said. “They’re both veterans in the NFL now. They’ve been super successful in what they do. It’s just sitting back and watching as much as I can when I can. I talk to James every day about stuff that I can do differently in punting — and the same thing talking to Harrison, just trying to figure out what I can do to help him out the most and help make him the most successful kicker he can be. It’s a process of continuing to learn, like I said, as a rookie. I’m excited to keep progressing and keep moving forward and take it into the season.”

Townsend replaces long-time Chief Dustin Colquitt, who was released by the Chiefs this offseason.