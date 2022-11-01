The Chiefs have traded cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Falcons just before the NFL's trade deadline.

Just before the NFL's trade deadline on November 1, the Kansas City Chiefs traded cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons, first reported by Field Yates of ESPN.

Matt Verderame of Fansided was the first to report that the Chiefs were receiving a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick for Fenton, in addition to $1.4 million in created salary cap space with Fenton's departure.

Why did the Chiefs trade Rashad Fenton?

It's worth noting that reports of the trade frequently mentioned the Chiefs' cap savings with the trade, including Ian Rapoport referring to the trade as "a salary cap move." This launches further speculation as to what the Chiefs could do in a late-season free agency addition, potentially bringing more conversations about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back into Chiefs circles.

Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 tweeted that the nearly $1.5 million in cap relief from Fenton's departure should bring the Chiefs' total cap space up to $4.88 million.

The move may also simply provide the Chiefs with more cap flexibility and the ability to roll that money over into their 2023 budget if they predominantly moved Fenton due to their confidence in their crew of rookie cornerbacks who have been thrust into starting roles.

At cornerback, the Chiefs announced the return of rookie Trent McDuffie off injured reserve shortly after the trade was reported, and fellow rookies Jaylen Watson (a seventh-round pick) and Joshua Williams (a fourth-round pick) have seen playing time in McDuffie's absence, with Watson previously earning the first shot at the starting lineup. Seventh-round rookie Nazeeh Johnson had also been added to the 53-man roster earlier in the year, adding another rookie defensive back to the group.

Fenton's trade was the Chiefs' only move of deadline day, following their more high-profile trade for former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

