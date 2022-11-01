Skip to main content

Trade Deadline: Chiefs Trade CB Rashad Fenton to Falcons

The Chiefs have traded cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Falcons just before the NFL's trade deadline.

Just before the NFL's trade deadline on November 1, the Kansas City Chiefs traded cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons, first reported by Field Yates of ESPN.

Matt Verderame of Fansided was the first to report that the Chiefs were receiving a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick for Fenton, in addition to $1.4 million in created salary cap space with Fenton's departure.

Why did the Chiefs trade Rashad Fenton?

It's worth noting that reports of the trade frequently mentioned the Chiefs' cap savings with the trade, including Ian Rapoport referring to the trade as "a salary cap move." This launches further speculation as to what the Chiefs could do in a late-season free agency addition, potentially bringing more conversations about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back into Chiefs circles.

Nick Jacobs of KSHB 41 tweeted that the nearly $1.5 million in cap relief from Fenton's departure should bring the Chiefs' total cap space up to $4.88 million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The move may also simply provide the Chiefs with more cap flexibility and the ability to roll that money over into their 2023 budget if they predominantly moved Fenton due to their confidence in their crew of rookie cornerbacks who have been thrust into starting roles.

At cornerback, the Chiefs announced the return of rookie Trent McDuffie off injured reserve shortly after the trade was reported, and fellow rookies Jaylen Watson (a seventh-round pick) and Joshua Williams (a fourth-round pick) have seen playing time in McDuffie's absence, with Watson previously earning the first shot at the starting lineup. Seventh-round rookie Nazeeh Johnson had also been added to the 53-man roster earlier in the year, adding another rookie defensive back to the group.

Fenton's trade was the Chiefs' only move of deadline day, following their more high-profile trade for former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney

Read More: Andy Reid Hints at Roles and Timeline for Kadarius Toney

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) on the field before the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar
News

Andy Reid Hints at Roles and Timeline for Kadarius Toney

By Joshua Brisco
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) points to the crowd after the Giants' 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lvr
GM Report

Kadarius Toney Review: What Does the New WR Bring to KC?

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) runs for a touchdown after an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Rookie Report Card: Midseason Grades for the Chiefs’ 2022 Rookie Class

By Mark Van Sickle
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) on the field for warm ups MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar
News

Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Chiefs Bye Week Stock Report: Who’s Trending up and Down?

By Zack Eisen
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates toward the crowd against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Defensive End Frank Clark Suspended Two Games

By Joshua Brisco
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) celebrates after an interception during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

How the Chiefs Can Improve Their Pass Rush at the Trade Deadline

By Jordan Foote
December 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17) during the third quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 40-33. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Titans Sign Veteran Wideout From Chiefs’ Practice Squad

By Jordan Foote