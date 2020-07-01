Tyrann Mathieu Does Not Approve of League's Rumored Plan for Away Games

As the NFL season inches closer and the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to drift further away, teams are trying to come up with answers for traveling to road games.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said multiple teams intend to fly to and from road games on the day of the game, per a league source.

That said, there surely will be limitations. The 49ers play at the Jets in Week Two. It won’t be practical to fly across country, play a game, and fly back. Weather also will be a factor, which could force a team to change plans at the eleventh hour — and scramble to find hotel rooms on very short notice. (The way things are going, that may not be hard too do.) Then there’s the possibility of an issue with the plane, which could delay kickoff by several hours, or prevent the game from happening at all on the scheduled date.

When the story was tweeted, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu kept it simple in his disapproval of the idea.

The idea had been thrown around the league for a while, according to Peter King.

COVID-19 finally directly impacted the NFL as the Hall of Fame game — scheduled for August 6 in Canton, Ohio — was canceled.

The matchup scheduled between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled for August 5, 2021. The 2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony has been postponed as well due to the pandemic.

To read Mike Florio's full report on Pro Football Report, click here.