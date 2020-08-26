As Wednesday night's NBA playoff games have been postponed following the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake by not playing their game against the Orlando Magic, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has voiced his support for the teams and players.

"FED UP," Mathieu tweeted. "Ain’t enough money in world to keep overlooking true issues that effect the mind body & soul of what we do. We cannot be happy for self when our communities are suffering & innocent folk are dying.. since George Floyd, there have been at least 20 other police shootings."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also addressed the shooting and continuing discussions around racial injustice in America in his press conference earlier Wednesday:

“Listen — I think you guys know, I’m into 'team,' I’m into peace and people getting along," Reid said. "Right or wrong, we all need to join hands, band here, and make this world a place where we can go into each other’s neighborhoods and be comfortable and appreciate life and how important it is, how hard it is to create life. ... It’s a precious thing. It’s complicated, but it’s precious."

“My heart goes out to Jacob and his family and that situation," Reid continued. "I don’t know the whole story, but I just hate seeing the way things are going right now. We’re better than that, absolutely better than that. We can, if we respect each other, we’re going to be in a great place.”

As other teams and leagues are discussing future protests and how sports may or may not continue, the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to host the kickoff of the 2020 NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10.