SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayDraftInside The Kingdom+
Search

Tyrann Mathieu Voices Support for NBA Players Protesting by Sitting Out Games

Joshua Brisco

As Wednesday night's NBA playoff games have been postponed following the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake by not playing their game against the Orlando Magic, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has voiced his support for the teams and players.

"FED UP," Mathieu tweeted. "Ain’t enough money in world to keep overlooking true issues that effect the mind body & soul of what we do. We cannot be happy for self when our communities are suffering & innocent folk are dying.. since George Floyd, there have been at least 20 other police shootings."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also addressed the shooting and continuing discussions around racial injustice in America in his press conference earlier Wednesday:

“Listen — I think you guys know, I’m into 'team,' I’m into peace and people getting along," Reid said. "Right or wrong, we all need to join hands, band here, and make this world a place where we can go into each other’s neighborhoods and be comfortable and appreciate life and how important it is, how hard it is to create life. ... It’s a precious thing. It’s complicated, but it’s precious."
“My heart goes out to Jacob and his family and that situation," Reid continued. "I don’t know the whole story, but I just hate seeing the way things are going right now. We’re better than that, absolutely better than that. We can, if we respect each other, we’re going to be in a great place.”

As other teams and leagues are discussing future protests and how sports may or may not continue, the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to host the kickoff of the 2020 NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pandemic Isolation and the Chiefs YouTube Rabbit Hole

It's been nearly half a year of staying at home and I'm now at the "watching unaired Kansas City Chiefs promo videos from the '90s" stage of isolation.

jacobharris

by

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Addresses Jacob Blake Shooting, Racial Issues in America

Before taking questions from reporters during a press conference Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid addressed the shooting of Jacob Blake and the racial tensions attached.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Season Preview

Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 season with predictions, roster projections and a look at what Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can accomplish in KC's Super Bowl defense.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Which Chiefs RB Will Be First in Line Behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

Four Kansas City Chiefs running backs are fighting for the second-string running back spot at training camp. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy broke down the options at hand.

Joe Andrews

by

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs DT Mike Pennel Suspended for Two Games

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel will miss the first two games of the Chiefs' 2020 season, according to multiple reports. Pennel has also posted an apology on social media.

Joshua Brisco

Nick Keizer Making His Case in Chiefs' Backup Tight End Battle

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Nick Keizer's experiences on the practice squad are beginning to pay off as he competes to cement a spot in the Chiefs' offense in 2020.

Joe Andrews

by

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes is Riding (At Least) Two Historic Scoring Streaks

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have scored at least 13 points and not been beaten by more than a touchdown since he became the starting quarterback in KC.

Taylor Witt

Juan Thornhill's Positive Attitude is Paying Off

As Kansas City Chiefs then-rookie safety Juan Thornhill began to grow into his role in the Chiefs secondary, the 24-year-old saw his season come to an early conclusion, but that didn’t stop him from supporting his team.

Tucker D. Franklin

Mecole Hardman Sets Eyes on Second-Season Jump

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman spent his offseason focusing on improvements in several areas in hopes of becoming a better receiver.

Joe Andrews

So Far, So Good for New Chiefs Punter Tommy Townsend

For the first time in 15 seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a fourth-down man as the team released longtime punter Dustin Colquitt this offseason. The good news for the Chiefs? It didn’t take long for them to find their guy.

Tucker D. Franklin