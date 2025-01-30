What's Next for the Chiefs?
Through their 3-year run of dominance, the Kansas City Chiefs have made numerous changes to their roster.
Back in 2023, Kansas City amassed solid production from offseason pick-ups such as WR Juju Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster ended up being the leading receiver for the Chiefs during their run to the top of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Although they let Smith-Schuster walk the following season, KC quickly followed it up by signing rising stars in OT Jawaan Taylor and LB Drue Tranquill.
This season, the Chiefs bolstered the offense, giving QB Patrick Mahomes all the weapons he needed to lead them back to a 3rd straight Super Bowl. Trading up 4 spots in the Draft, they selected WR Xavier Worthy at 28th overall. Worthy had ran a 4.21 second 40-yard dash a month earlier at the NFL Combine, setting a new fastest time.
Back in the offseason, the Chiefs had signed Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown. Supposed to be the complement to an already stacked receiver room, Brown unfortunately dealt with injuries all year but has been a reliable target for Mahomes down the stretch.
The trio of Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Xavier Worthy was supposed to be unstopabble. But after Rice suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs had to move quick.
In week 6, they traded for established veteran DeAndre Hopkins, giving the Tennessee Titans a 4th-round pick in exchange.
It's clear that the Chiefs have the necessary playmakers needed to win against the Eagles, but what comes next?
Kansas City will have some notable players become free agents after this season. Stars such as LB Nick Bolton, G Trey Smith, and S Justin Reid will all become available come March.
With a win in Super Bowl 59, many believe that the right course of action is to keep the team intact, as championship windows don't stay open for long. However, Mahomes has proven time and time again that he can win no matter who he throws the ball to.
The Chiefs have some decisions to make come the offseason, but if history has told us anything it's that Kansas City always finds a way to adapt, reload, and come out on top.