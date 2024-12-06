Will D.J. Humphries, Jawaan Taylor Play vs. Chargers? Andy Reid Updates O-Line Status
The Kansas City Chiefs have questions at both offensive tackle positions ahead of their Sunday night showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. As recently signed left tackle D.J. Humphries attempts to get up to speed, right tackle Jawaan Taylor is dealing with a knee injury. Will the duo be ready for Sunday Night Football?
During his Friday press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what the plan is for Humphries in KC's prime time matchup.
"I'm going to stick with what I told you before," Reid said. "He took some reps, but let's just see how he ends up after today, and then we'll go from there. We've kind of rotated guys in there, but he did take some reps and he made it through yesterday good, so we'll see how it went today."
Reid also noted that Taylor practiced on Friday, giving no indication that he would be questionable for Sunday's game.
Cause for concern regarding Taylor became evident on Thursday, as Taylor was officially limited during the team's Thursday practice. However, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported that Taylor's limited participation "would be a standard move for the Chiefs with a player nursing a knee issue when working in the indoor facility." Derrick also noted that Taylor was a full participant during Wednesday's short, non-padded outdoor practice.
Humphries has not appeared on the Chiefs' injury report this week despite being recently medically cleared from his ACL injury suffered on Dec. 31, 2023. During Thursday's episode of "Only Weird Games" on KC Sports Network, Nate Taylor of The Athletic emphatically proclaimed that "D.J. Humphries will play left tackle Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, barring something unforeseen."
On Thursday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked for his first impressions of Humphries during his first two weeks in Kansas City.
"As far as the person, like I said a few weeks ago [November 26], love the person, love his energy," Nagy said. "It's a contagious, infectious personality that he has, with a lot of confidence. But he also has to learn the lingo and how we do things, and he's been able to do that the last couple weeks. And he's been doing a really good job in practice of being able to show us with the opportunities he's getting. And I think that's half the battle, is just the experience and the confidence, and now if he gets that opportunity and that's the way we go, then we'll see on game day, if that's the case."
With Humphries likely to start on Sunday, what has quarterback Patrick Mahomes noticed through his first several practices with the veteran left tackle?
"You see how talented he is," Mahomes said on Wednesday. "The physical gifts are there. It's been cool to watch him interact with other guys, too. You can tell he's smart, he's willing to teach guys, which is big in that room, we've got a lot of young guys there. I've been very impressed, and I'm excited for him to get more and more work with more and more practice, and hopefully be ready to go as soon as possible."
One Friday injury surprise: WR Mecole Hardman's status in doubt
Reid said that wide receiver Mecole Hardman's "knee locked up on him" and that the team was still evaluating the injury. Reid said Hardman's injury occurred "right after our meeting, so before we got on the field, so we'll just see where he's at with that."