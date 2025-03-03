Will Chiefs Steal Safety from AFC West Rival?
The Kansas City Chiefs will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode, and the first thing up will be free agency in March.
The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs' defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League last season. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has his defense flying around the field.
The Chiefs will be facing a problem in a couple of weeks when free agency opens up. They have multiple key players that are set to hit the market, and they do not have the money to re-sign them all. It makes it difficult that the offense also needs to upgrade at the offensive line positions.
One thing the Chiefs can do is go sign their free agents and see what the market is for those players. A key position that the Chiefs need to upgrade is the back end of the defense at safety. The Chiefs could be losing their top safety, Justin Reid. He is set to hit the market.
The Chiefs need to take a look at their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders' safety Tre'von Moehrig. Moehrig will be a free agent as well and will have an active market. Moehrig is coming off back-to-back great seasons, but last season was his best in his young career.
The Chiefs are familiar with Moehrig, as they see him twice a year. He has played well against the Chiefs during his career and will be a great addition to the defense and with Spagnuolo.
Ayrton Ostly of USA Today ranked Moehrig as the 8th best defensive free agent in 2025.
"The Raiders weren't contenders in 2024, but Moehrig still had a standout season. He set career highs in passes defensed (10), fumble recoveries (two) and tackles (104). He also tied for ninth among qualified defensive backs in stops with 43, per Next Gen Stats," said Ostly.
Adding Moehrig to the Chiefs' defense will be a major boost because he is still on the young side of his career, flying around and making players all over the field.
