Three Biggest Risers (So Far) In the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 2021 NFL Draft just over two months away, which players have had the biggest changes in their draft stock?
Author:
Publish date:

With the 2021 Senior Bowl well behind us and the 2021 NFL Draft just over two months away, players have plenty of time to increase their draft stock.

For many, this will happen at their pro days when official measurements and times will be taken but for others, their stock could fall, causing them to slide in the draft.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to discuss some of the biggest risers and fallers on this year's draft board.

But for the purpose of this story, here are some of the biggest positive movers so far in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Josh Imatorbhebhe - WR, Illinois

It's no surprise that Josh Imatorbhebhe is getting more traction as we near the draft. One of his calling cards is his athleticism and he showcased a box jump video that has been recirculating on social media. Imatorbhebhe would be a good fit as an X-wide receiver in the Chiefs' system but if he has any more rise, he could be out of Kansas City's pick range.

Tylan Wallace - WR, Oklahoma State

Tylan Wallace had a good week at the Senior Bowl and showcased his ability to be one of the best-contested ball catchers in the class. Mixed with his route running, Wallace is a solid player that could possibly have an impact right away with the Chiefs. The way he was used at Oklahoma State could be similar to how he is used in Kansas City as well. Pending his pro day, he could still be available for the Chiefs in round two. 

Adetokunbo Ogundeji - EDGE, Notre Dame

What I really like about Ade Ogundeji is his ability to play both inside and outside. His frame fits the Steve Spagnuolo mold and his capability to play between the tackles makes him an exciting pick for the Chiefs defense. Moving him inside in obvious passing downs with Chris Jones could be enticing. Ogundeji's strong showing at the Senior Bowl moved him up draft boards but he could still be Kansas City's pick range come round three or four.

