SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Can the Chiefs Win Out With Seven Games Left?

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs bye week is finally here but there's no bye week for us at Arrowhead Report.

While it could be easy to look back at what the Chiefs have done this season— which we probably will at some point — today we are going to look forward.

That was the topic of today's Roughing the Kicker podcast where Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson joined me to look ahead at Kansas City's remaining games on their schedule and if they can finish the season with one loss.

And that's certainly possible. The ceiling the Chiefs have shown is one that is higher than anyone else's in the NFL. If they play each game as they played against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 or the Denver Broncos in Week 7, they shouldn't have a problem.

But that is a problem. The team has struggled in the consistency department, which could be their downfall in these tougher games. Before the season started, Vegas set Kansas City's win total at 11.5. Now with eight wins, that won't be a problem with the Broncos, Falcons, Dolphins and Chargers all remaining on the Chiefs' schedule.

The hardest games will come against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and — I guess — the Las Vegas Raiders. Can the Chiefs win those games? Of course and I'm not picking against them. Can the Chiefs lose these games? Also of course.

While winning out is totally on the table of possibilities, it probably isn't the most likely to happen. The Chiefs might hit a snag in Tampa Bay and New Orleans and that would be completely reasonable.

The division is a lock but Kansas City will need to get as many wins as they can so they can secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The only way they can do that — with the Pittsburg Steelers undefeated — is by winning the rest of their games and hoping the Steelers drop two. 

Expect Kansas City to drop at least one game against either the Bucs or Saints and have to try and defend their title from the No. 2 seed without a bye week.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes Find Rhythm Through 18 Targets in Win Over Panthers

After crossing no more than 11 targets in a single game through the first eight weeks of the season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw a slew of passes thrown his way in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

Appreciate Travis Kelce While He's Playing: The Chiefs' Tight End is an All-Time Great

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's performance on Sunday told us something we should have already known: he's one of the scariest threats the game has ever seen.

Jordan Foote

Travis Kelce Looked Great While Other Things Didn't Against the Panthers

While most things didn't look the best in the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, tight end Travis Kelce continued to cause problems for defenses.

Tucker D. Franklin

Getting Sacks is Nice But Not the Goal of Frank Clark or the Chiefs Defense

Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, getting sacks from the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line isn’t necessarily the goal.

Joe Andrews

Like a Good Neighbor, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce Are There

When needed the most in the Kansas City Chiefs 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce were there when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was looking for an answer.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Overcome First-Quarter Aggressiveness from Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a handful of bold calls from Carolina Panthers' first-year head coach Matt Rhule in Sunday's 33-31 win at Arrowhead Stadium but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his offense was able to counter those decisions.

Joe Andrews

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs 33-31 Win Against the Panthers

While it wasn't pretty, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to narrowly come away with a 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers for their eighth victory of the season on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers Announce Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tucker D. Franklin

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs have looked nearly perfect in their three contests since their first loss of the season. The Chiefs look to continue their winning ways against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday before their bye week in Week 10.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays