Can the Chiefs Win Out With Seven Games Left?

The Kansas City Chiefs bye week is finally here but there's no bye week for us at Arrowhead Report.

While it could be easy to look back at what the Chiefs have done this season— which we probably will at some point — today we are going to look forward.

That was the topic of today's Roughing the Kicker podcast where Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson joined me to look ahead at Kansas City's remaining games on their schedule and if they can finish the season with one loss.

And that's certainly possible. The ceiling the Chiefs have shown is one that is higher than anyone else's in the NFL. If they play each game as they played against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 or the Denver Broncos in Week 7, they shouldn't have a problem.

But that is a problem. The team has struggled in the consistency department, which could be their downfall in these tougher games. Before the season started, Vegas set Kansas City's win total at 11.5. Now with eight wins, that won't be a problem with the Broncos, Falcons, Dolphins and Chargers all remaining on the Chiefs' schedule.

The hardest games will come against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and — I guess — the Las Vegas Raiders. Can the Chiefs win those games? Of course and I'm not picking against them. Can the Chiefs lose these games? Also of course.

While winning out is totally on the table of possibilities, it probably isn't the most likely to happen. The Chiefs might hit a snag in Tampa Bay and New Orleans and that would be completely reasonable.

The division is a lock but Kansas City will need to get as many wins as they can so they can secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The only way they can do that — with the Pittsburg Steelers undefeated — is by winning the rest of their games and hoping the Steelers drop two.

Expect Kansas City to drop at least one game against either the Bucs or Saints and have to try and defend their title from the No. 2 seed without a bye week.

