SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs' Pass Rush Will Be Key In Slowing Down Josh Allen

Tucker D. Franklin

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are coming off of their first losses of the season. One of these teams is going to leave the game on a two-game losing streak as the Chiefs will try and not be that team.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen has looked good, and at some times great, this season, there are a few things the Chiefs' defense will need to do to keep the gunslinger at bay.

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco joined me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker to preview the contest between Buffalo and Kansas City at 4 p.m. and we dive deep into Allen and the problems the Bills' present the Chiefs.

I've said on previous podcasts that I think the Bills are much better than what they showed against the Tennessee Titans. A 42-16 beatdown was not what I expected on a super strange Tuesday night game.

One of the biggest things the Chiefs will need to do this week is to put constant pressure on Allen. The pass rush will be vital this week as the Chiefs should try and force Allen into tough situations where he is more prone to make mistakes.

The linebacking core continues to be one of the biggest liabilities on the team. The middle of the field will more than likely be where the Bills get most of their production with the outside coverage preventing the deep ball down the sidelines.

Kansas City will have its hands full with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but if the pass rush is at the top of its game, I would expect the defense to return to its pre-Raiders form.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Chiefs Remain Committed to Clyde Edwards-Helaire After Signing Le'Veon Bell

In preparation for the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff hasn’t really had a chance to think about how they’ll use recently running back Le’Veon Bell.

Joe Andrews

Steve Spagnuolo Hasn't Hit Panic Button After Loss to Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo took part of the blame for large pass plays given up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 and hopes to have those issues corrected ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Joe Andrews

Will the Kansas City Chiefs' Third Wide Receiver Please Stand Up?

Replacing Sammy Watkins' production is easier said than done, but the Kansas City Chiefs should have at least one receiver capable of separating himself from the pack.

Jordan Foote

Don't Worry About the Kansas City Chiefs, They'll Be Just Fine

There's no need to freak out over one loss. The Kansas City Chiefs are still the favorites to win the AFC and the Super Bowl, and the team is hungry to get back on track against the Buffalo Bills.

Mark Van Sickle

Where do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Five Weeks of Action?

Five weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Mecole Hardman 'Ready for the Challenge' of Filling in for Sammy Watkins

With Sammy Watkins likely out for at least a game or two, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has a chance to step up in his second year in the NFL.

Joe Andrews

Patience Will Be a Central Theme for the Chiefs and Le'Veon Bell

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs have a new weapon to work with thanks to the addition of running back Le'Veon Bell. Just be patient while Bell works his way into Kansas City's offense.

Jordan Foote

Le'Veon Bell's Move to Kansas City Was About More Than Football

When the Kansas City Chiefs were one of the final two teams announced in the running for free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell Thursday, there was an interesting distinction between the clubs. Bell faced a familiar decision with the Miami Dolphins also vying for his talents. Does he favor winning or money more?

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Players Welcome Le'Veon Bell to Kansas City on Twitter

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bell seemingly confirmed the report with a tweet on Thursday signaling the choice of his new club and Chiefs players reacted.

Tucker D. Franklin