Chiefs' Pass Rush Will Be Key In Slowing Down Josh Allen

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are coming off of their first losses of the season. One of these teams is going to leave the game on a two-game losing streak as the Chiefs will try and not be that team.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen has looked good, and at some times great, this season, there are a few things the Chiefs' defense will need to do to keep the gunslinger at bay.

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco joined me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker to preview the contest between Buffalo and Kansas City at 4 p.m. and we dive deep into Allen and the problems the Bills' present the Chiefs.

I've said on previous podcasts that I think the Bills are much better than what they showed against the Tennessee Titans. A 42-16 beatdown was not what I expected on a super strange Tuesday night game.

One of the biggest things the Chiefs will need to do this week is to put constant pressure on Allen. The pass rush will be vital this week as the Chiefs should try and force Allen into tough situations where he is more prone to make mistakes.

The linebacking core continues to be one of the biggest liabilities on the team. The middle of the field will more than likely be where the Bills get most of their production with the outside coverage preventing the deep ball down the sidelines.

Kansas City will have its hands full with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but if the pass rush is at the top of its game, I would expect the defense to return to its pre-Raiders form.

