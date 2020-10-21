SI.com
Demarcus Robinson Was Able to Fill the 'Sammy Watkins Void' Against Buffalo

Tucker D. Franklin

With the injury to wide receiver Sammy Watkins, the Kansas City Chiefs have been searching for a productive replacement in his absence and they might have found something in wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Robinson was the leading receiver on Monday with five catches for 69 yards, but is that enough for the Chiefs' passing game when they are not relying heavily on the run?

Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to analyze Kansas City's receivers after their Week 6 win and this was just one of many topics we covered on today's show.

But Conner and I weren't the only ones to take notice of Robinson's performance. In head coach Andy Reid's postgame press conference, he tipped his cap to the offense for getting it done and to Robinson for making big plays in the passing game.

"Offensively, Clyde [Edwards-Helaire], you’ve got to take your hat off to the young kid," Reid said. "He stepped up and I thought he did a nice job running the ball. And D-Rob [Demarcus Robinson] had a couple of huge plays for us in the throw game. Pat [Mahomes] had a good, solid game too and did a nice job. He didn’t have quite as many throws as he normally does, but Clyde was able to fill in the blanks there and run the ball, as did all the running backs. They all had an opportunity tonight, so I thought they did a good job."

While Kansas City didn't have to throw the ball all that much, Robinson was still reliable when called on, catching five of six targets and not recording a drop. The 26-year-old also took the most snaps at wide receiver, edging Tyreek Hill out by two.

While it's hard to draw any solid conclusions from the receiving core in this game because they were used so little, it's promising to see Robinson step up and play well in the absence of Watkins. This could be a short-term fix this season while Watkins' availability is in question from week to week.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

