Skip to main content

Enough Guessing: Eric Bieniemy Needs to Be Hired This Year

Predicting possible destinations is fine, but the time has come for a team to take action.

It seems like just a year ago, NFL teams were taking turns interviewing Eric Bieniemy for their open head coaching vacancies. Even the Houston Texans, the lone team that initially didn't request an interview with the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, caved and conducted a virtual one a couple of weeks later. Here's what Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had to say about Bieniemy back then: 

“Well, listen, I think he’s top-notch. At the risk of being redundant, I have not seen many guys that are as great a leader as he is of men. And in this business, that’s huge. You’re never going to have to worry about Eric Bieniemy, never—on the field, off the field. He’s going to be honest with you and straightforward, and then he knows the offense. So, those are all important things, but to be a head coach, if you’re going to survive in this business, you better be honest with the people you deal with and you better have a plan for them. Guys want to know where they’re at and where they’re going, and most of us do. And when they don’t have that put in place, then they drift, and then that’s where teams fall apart. So, he knows how to do that part and do it well.”

In January of 2022, Bieniemy is still with the Chiefs. The process is starting again, though. As of the publishing of this article, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Bieniemy for their open head coaching vacancy. He's currently the odds-on favorite for the Vikings' open job as well. Despite a general lack of Bieniemy buzz to round out the regular season, it's beginning to pick up one more time.

Hopefully, for his sake, this is the last time. Conner Christopherson of Arrowhead Report joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to talk about why that should be the case.

Read More

Bieniemy has done all he can as an offensive coordinator. He's coached arguably the best player in football. He's won a Super Bowl as a major driving force behind the team's success. He's answered countless questions along the way and done all of it while remaining under Reid's tutelage. There's been enough guessing which destinations could be right for him. It's time to find out whether he can coach at a high level as the man tasked with leading a franchise to success.

There's no shortage of availability in regards to open head coaching gigs. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a top draft pick at quarterback and some ammo to work with overall. The Denver Broncos have a roster that's built to win if the quarterback position gets shored up. The Minnesota Vikings aren't loaded with talent, but the pieces are there for relative short-term success. The Chicago Bears are cash-strapped and also have a young signal-caller in the ranks. The Miami Dolphins and New York Giants are both waiting to crown their next head coach, and the playoff-bound Las Vegas Raiders might join them soon. Bieniemy should continue to be courted by coach-needy teams.

Once the music stopped and the game of coaching musical chairs ended last year, Bieniemy was left without a seat. Then, it appeared to be the best shot he'd have at getting one. He has another chance this year, and it's on a team to capitalize and cash in on a coordinator who — by all accounts within the Chiefs organization — is ready to roll. Predicting where Bieniemy will end up is fine but at a certain point, he has to actually get hired.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast on your preferred streaming platform.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Want to get involved in the RTK community? Tweet using #RTKPod with questions and comments.

Read More: The Chiefs Didn’t Get a Bye, but They Got the Next Best Thing

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks with players after the play during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Enough Guessing: Eric Bieniemy Needs to Be Hired This Year

1 minute ago
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) his two point conversion score against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams

Jan 10, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Didn’t Get a Bye, but They Got the Next Best Thing

Jan 10, 2022
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Nick Bolton’s First Regular Season Was One to Remember

Jan 9, 2022
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs the ball against Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mecole Hardman Appreciates First 100-Yard Game: ‘Finally, Man!'

Jan 8, 2022
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) and linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Injury Updates on Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Byron Pringle, Darrel Williams

Jan 8, 2022
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) attempts a pass in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 28-24 Win Over the Broncos

Jan 8, 2022
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Broncos Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

Jan 8, 2022