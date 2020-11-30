SI.com
Arrowhead Report
How Do the Chiefs Finish the Season With Five Games Left?

Tucker D. Franklin

With the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Chiefs captured their tenth win for the sixth-straight season.

With only five games to go, how does Kansas City fair in its final slate with playoff position on the line?

On today's episode of Roughing the Kicker, Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote and I recap the Chiefs' win over the Bucs and briefly look ahead to the homestretch of Kansas City's schedule.

Only five games remain in the 2020 regular season. In the five, the Chiefs will square off against two divisional opponents, an AFC side and two NFC teams.

Here's what the remaining schedule looks like.

Week 13: vs. Denver Broncos

Record: 4-7

Last result: Saints 31, Broncos 3.

Prediction: I can't say that I'm too concerned about the Broncos. While they had to play the Saints with no quarterback, the score probably would've been similar if they had one. This could be a matchup where the Chiefs' starters get some extra rest. It will be welcomed. Kansas City wins big.

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins

Record: 7-4

Last result: Dolphins 20, Jets 3.

Prediction: This matchup wasn't giving me any reservations until Tua Tagovailoa surprisingly took over and led the Dolphins to three straight wins. The run came to an end against the Broncos. I'm so unsure about the Dolphins. One week they look legitimate, the next week they're benching Tua. I think the Chiefs win in a weird one. 

Week 15: at New Orleans Saints

Record: 9-2

Last result: Saints 31, Broncos 3.

Prediction: How this game shakes out all depends on the Saints' injuries. If Drew Brees is back and healthy then I think the Saints have a good shot at winning the game, but if the Chiefs have time to prepare for Taysom Hill, I don't think it'll be the contest we all want it to be. I hope to see Brees get healthy and play because it could be the only time the two square off in Mahomes' career.

Week 16: vs. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 4-7

Last result: Falcons 43, Raiders 6.

Prediction: This is another game I could see getting weird. Atlanta has had a revitalization after firing Dan Quinn, going 4-2 since his departure. The Falcons just absolutely embarrassed the Raiders and I don't think that's nothing. Kansas City will still pull it out but it'll more than likely be too close for comfort.

Week 17: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 3-8

Last result: Bills 27, Chargers 17.

Prediction: The Chargers always play the Chiefs close so I anticipate another barnburner game to bookend an odd regular season. With playoff position up for grabs, I can't see the Chiefs resting their starters for this game. Every contest will count down the stretch with the Steelers still maintaining a perfect record. Kansas City will take care of business in this one and hopefully, it'll lead to the No. 1 seed.

