SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Le'Veon Bell Won't Be a 'Locker Room Problem' in Kansas City

Tucker D. Franklin

Once the signing of running back Le'Veon Bell was official, a common take among opponents to the addition was Bell wasn't good for locker room morale.

I've never been big on talking about a guy's character in terms of team chemistry because I don't personally know them. But since this has been pushed to the forefront, I think it's only fair we put Bell's past "issues" into perspective.

We tried to do that on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast where Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson and Jordan Foote joined me for our Roughing the Kicker and Unnecessary Roughness segments. This was just one of many questions we answered on the show.

The biggest mark on Bell's "character record" is his 2018 holdout. While a lot of reports came out saying he told teammates he would play and later didn't, I can't be upset at him for trying to get his money. And eventually, the holdout worked as he nabbed $30 million from the New York Jets the following year.

In his introductory press conference, the Chiefs' newest member said he couldn't resist the opportunity to be a part of the dynamic offense Kansas City had.

"When I decided to come here, I already knew the weapons, and there's only one football to kind of go around," Bell said. "I think there's going to be a lot of opportunity to kind of show what I can do in space, running routes. I think this offense is a good fit for my skill set. I think Coach Reid does a good job of getting backs the ball in space. I'm glad I've got this opportunity."

That doesn't sound like a guy that has character issues to me. While obviously, it could just be lip service, Bell's contract is very team-friendly and is loaded with incentives if the Chiefs win the AFC Championship and Super Bowl and he gets 25% playing time.

I wrote previously that Bell's move to Kansas City was more than just a football choice, it was a career choice. The change of scenery also changed the narrative of Bell's career to a guy who plays for the money to someone who wants to win and that's the Le'Veon Bell we saw in Wednesday's press conferences.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Le'Veon Bell Ready for Fresh Start with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell spoke to Kansas City media for the first time on Wednesday and showed the football world that he's ready to take on a dynamic role in the Chiefs' offense.

Joe Andrews

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-17 win to the Buffalo Bills?

Sam Hays

Demarcus Robinson Was Able to Fill the 'Sammy Watkins Void' Against Buffalo

With the injury to wide receiver Sammy Watkins, the Kansas City Chiefs have been searching for a productive replacement in his absence and they might have found something in wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. Robinson was the leading receiver Monday with five catches for 69 yards, but is that enough for the Chiefs' passing game when they are not relying heavily on the run?

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Return to Top of Sports Illustrated Power Rankings After Win Over Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs retook the top spot in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings after defeating the Buffalo Bills on Monday, a week after slipping after a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Defense Limits Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to Season-Lows

Though the Kansas City Chiefs did not record a single sack for the first time this season against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, they found ways to pressure quarterback Josh Allen.

Joe Andrews

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire Records Career-Bests in Win Over Buffalo

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire one thing in preparation for the Buffalo Bills — finish it. On Monday night he did just that.

Joe Andrews

Have the Chiefs Found the Right Combination On the Offensive Line?

After a strong showing from the offensive line against the Buffalo Bills in the Kansas City Chiefs 26-17 win on Monday night, is it fair to wonder if the Chiefs have finally found the right combination in the trenches?

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Care How the Chiefs Win Games As Long As They Do

While the Kansas City Chiefs offense that captured a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills Monday wasn't the offense we have been accustomed to seeing, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fine with that.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Run Production Anchors Offense in Rebound Win Over Bills

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t think he gave the Kansas City Chiefs running backs a chance to excel in last week’s loss to the Oakland Raiders. Against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, he made up for the regret

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Rely on Rushing Attack in 26-17 Win Over the Bills

Following a disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to respond in an unfamiliar way with a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Tucker D. Franklin