Looking Back at Super Wild Card Weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs got to be spectators on a historic weekend in football.
Author:
Publish date:

While the rest of the AFC duked it out on Saturday and Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to kick back and watch it all unfold.

For the first time in NFL history, six standalone games helped kick off the 2020-21 NFL Playoffs and the games — for the most part — didn't disappoint.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me to breakdown the weekend and give our first impressions of the Chiefs' matchup in the Divisional Round with the Cleveland Browns.

Before the Browns took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 on Sunday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts kicked off the weekend with a thrilling 27-24 victory in favor of the Bills.

The second AFC game came on Sunday afternoon as the Baltimore Ravens were able to enact revenge on the Tennessee Titans for their last two meetings as former Chief Marcus Peters sealed a 20-13 win for the Ravens.

As we move into the next round of the playoffs, here's how the AFC will look this weekend.

No. 6 Cleveland Browns at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

When this game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, 21 days will have gone by without the Chiefs' starters playing in a football game. The extra time off has given the team rest to heal their injuries and regain some health heading into the postseason. While some teams may be concerned about rust, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is foreign to that concept. In the last six games coming off of a bye, Reid's offense hasn't scored less than 30 points and averages 38 points per game in those contests.

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

Having these two teams fight it out for a chance for a trip to the AFC championship could've been the best-case scenario for the Chiefs. Kansas City gets to avoid two of the hottest teams in the league for the time being and gets to watch them play each other. Other than the Colts beating the Bills, the road to Tampa Bay sets up nicely for the No. 1 seed, pending their Divisional Round contest. 

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
