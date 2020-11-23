Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP Front Runner

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to escape Las Vegas with a 35-31 win against the Raiders on Sunday thanks in part to a big performance from their star quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes had an MVP moment as he led the team on a game-winning drive with 1:43 left in the game to capture the victory and split the season series with their bitter rival.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker to break down the Chiefs victory and discuss Mahomes' performance.

People in Kansas City are getting accustomed to seeing their 25-year-old quarterback perform at such a high level night in and night out.

After his 348 yard, two touchdown and one interception day against the Raiders, Mahomes now has 3,035 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.

While other quarterbacks have off days, Mahomes simply doesn't. The third-year starter hasn't recorded less than 200 passing yards in a single game this year and has only thrown two interceptions while he's on track for a career-high in completion percentage.

His ability to take care of the ball over mixed with his consistency in the passing game has made him a force teams have yet to figure out how to stop. There's no tried and true method of stopping Mahomes, there's only hoping to contain him.

No other quarterback can do what Mahomes can do on a consistent level. While other MVP candidates are compared to each other, Mahomes' is compared to himself. The former tenth overall pick has set the standards for the award and quarterbacking in the NFL and it's not fair for the others.

While some may come close to the title, they never stay in the conversation long. Mahomes is too good too early into his career to have voter fatigue. If you pay attention, it's not hard.

Patrick Mahomes is the MVP.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.