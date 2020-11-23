SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP Front Runner

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to escape Las Vegas with a 35-31 win against the Raiders on Sunday thanks in part to a big performance from their star quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes had an MVP moment as he led the team on a game-winning drive with 1:43 left in the game to capture the victory and split the season series with their bitter rival.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker to break down the Chiefs victory and discuss Mahomes' performance.

People in Kansas City are getting accustomed to seeing their 25-year-old quarterback perform at such a high level night in and night out.

After his 348 yard, two touchdown and one interception day against the Raiders, Mahomes now has 3,035 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. 

While other quarterbacks have off days, Mahomes simply doesn't. The third-year starter hasn't recorded less than 200 passing yards in a single game this year and has only thrown two interceptions while he's on track for a career-high in completion percentage.

His ability to take care of the ball over mixed with his consistency in the passing game has made him a force teams have yet to figure out how to stop. There's no tried and true method of stopping Mahomes, there's only hoping to contain him.

No other quarterback can do what Mahomes can do on a consistent level. While other MVP candidates are compared to each other, Mahomes' is compared to himself. The former tenth overall pick has set the standards for the award and quarterbacking in the NFL and it's not fair for the others. 

While some may come close to the title, they never stay in the conversation long. Mahomes is too good too early into his career to have voter fatigue. If you pay attention, it's not hard.

Patrick Mahomes is the MVP.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Are On Another Level

This may come as no surprise but Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was there for quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he was needed the most.

Tucker D. Franklin

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 35-31 Win Over the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Las Vegas for the first time ever in search of revenge for their Week 5 loss to the Raiders and got what they came for.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders Inactives

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have announced their inactive players ahead of their clash on Sunday Night Football this evening.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs look to avenge their only loss of the season as they travel to Las Vegas for the first time to take on the Raiders in their new stadium. The Chiefs are looking to avoid the season sweep against Las Vegas for the first time since 2012.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Place Mitchell Schwartz, Taco Charlton on IR, Sammy Watkins OUT Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday, placing right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and defensive end Taco Charlton on injured reserve, in addition to ruling wide receiver Sammy Watkins out for Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Defense Gameplans to Limit Big Plays in Round 2 With Raiders

When Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann looks back on the team's Week 5 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, he thinks of one thing — giving up big plays.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Eric Bieniemy Emphasizes Outmatching Raiders' Mentality and Physicality

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders matched up in Week 5 of this season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to put up with a substantial pass-rush from the Raiders.

Joe Andrews

The Recent History of the Chiefs-Raiders Rivalry

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs have dominated their division rivals, including the Las Vegas Raiders since his first season in Kansas City.

Taylor Witt

Top Five Chiefs-Raiders Rivalry Moments from the Past 30 Years

The long-time rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and now-Las Vegas Raiders seems to be heating up again. Let's take a look at some of the best moments from the last 30 years between these two teams.

Mark Van Sickle