SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Sunday's Defensive Performance Showed How Much the Chiefs Have Evolved

Tucker D. Franklin

As the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, it was refreshing to see the Chiefs secure a win without relying on the offense to do it.

Once revered as a team with a great offense and bad defense, the Chiefs have flipped the script, now winning a game because of their defense. And I kind of liked it.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to recap the Chiefs big win over the Broncos and give his thoughts on the matter. 

In Sunday's game, Kansas City's defense forced four turnovers and scored a touchdown of their own while the special teams unit was able to put points on the board, taking pressure off of the offense.

After being dogged following the Las Vegas Raiders game, the defense has stepped up two weeks in a row, allowing a combined 33 points to the Buffalo Bills and Broncos.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game he not only has seen an evolution in how the team is playing but how he himself plays knowing the other units are playing at a high level.

"It’s something that I’ve learned in my career so far—I was talking to Tyrann [Mathieu] about it after the game actually—I was like, ‘Young Patrick probably would have tried to force it and thrown a bad ball and maybe an interception,'" Mahomes said. "'Whereas now, seeing the way that the defense is playing and knowing that it’s not there and maybe taking the sack or not completing the pass and throwing it away to where it’s not intercepted.' You have to learn ways to win in this league, it’s not always going to be 400 passing yards or 200 rushing yards, it’s going to be finding ways to win and I think this team is doing a great job of doing that.”

While I will admit, the Broncos aren't the toughest team the Chiefs will have to face all year, it is promising that the defense showed it can provide points.

The next few games Kansas City should win, so seeing the defense flex its muscles and score some points while taking some pressure off of the offense to produce on every possession will be a much-needed tool heading into the final half of the season.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Early Defensive, Special Teams Scores Push Chiefs Ahead in 43-16 Win Over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t need their offense to gain traction in a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

Patrick Mahomes Takes Responsibility for Lack of Offensive Production

It was an unusual win for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as the Chiefs high-flying offense only accounted for 20 of the Chiefs 43 points.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Defense Continues to Evolve With a Chip On Their Shoulder

While the Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled to put touchdowns on the board in a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the defense continued its standard.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Cruise to 10th Straight Win over Broncos, Claim 43-16 Victory in Denver

On a frigid and snowy afternoon in Denver, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to win their tenth-straight matchup against the Denver Broncos with a 43-16 road victory on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Inactives: Le'Veon Bell Active, Will Make Chiefs Debut

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have announced their inactive players ahead of Sunday's matchup in Denver.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to extend their nine-game winning streak against the Denver Broncos this week as they travel to Denver for the first of two meetings this season. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable reconvenes to give their predictions for this week's contest.

Tucker D. Franklin

Nick Allegretti Continues to Learn While Preparing for First Career Start

Kansas City Chiefs left guard Nick Allegretti is expected to make his first career start against the Denver Broncos Sunday due to the back injury of right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who will be replaced by the line's usual sixth man, Mike Remmers.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Let It Snow: Chiefs Ready to Extend Winning Streak vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to extend their nine-game winning streak against the Denver Broncos in this classic AFC West matchup. The forecasted snow should make for an exciting game in the Mile-High City.

Mark Van Sickle

Eric Bieniemy Continues to Prove He's Beyond Ready for His Head Coaching Opportunity

After being passed over for a head coaching job last offseason, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy seems even more likely to get his head coaching chance in 2021.

Joe Andrews