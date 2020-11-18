SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

The Chiefs and Raiders Rivalry is Alive and Well

Tucker D. Franklin

Just as we thought the Kansas City Chiefs were going to steamroll their way through the AFC West for another year and take an unblemished divisional record into the playoffs, the Las Vegas Raiders had other ideas.

As Chiefs Kingdom was getting comfortable in their seat on top, the Raiders came to Kansas City and pulled the chair out from under them.

Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle joins me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker to discuss the history of the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry and the current state that it's in heading into Week 11 of the season.

The Chiefs and Raiders rivalry is one of the most storied competitions in all of football, but it's been anything but competitive for the past few seasons. Kansas City's rise to the top and the Raiders' fall to mediocrity has lead to many one-sided streaks and not many back and forth outcomes.

But now there is finally something to be excited about in the division. Vegas surprisingly beat the Chiefs in Week 5 and they rubbed it in. It was bad enough the Chiefs lost to an inferior team but a victory lap around the stadium gave Big Red and Co. all they need and more heading into this week's matchup with the Raiders.

The extra animosity and the looming fact Kansas City could lose two straight to the Raiders gives this game — and rivalry — a feeling it hasn't had in a while. Competition. And I missed it.

Yeah, Andy Reid's dominance amongst rivals has been nice, don't get me wrong, but there's just something about the division winner coming down to the last week of the season or having the divisional competition be the best competition that makes me feel alive.

It's not wishing the Chiefs were the Chiefs of old, but it's wishing the Chargers and Raiders and Broncos were themselves of old. Las Vegas has finally brought that competition to the table. While they will probably get the doors blown off on Sunday considering the circumstances, it's exciting to have external storylines heading into the matchup.

This isn't the first time these two teams will take some extra animosity into a game against the other but it has been like this in a while. With the Raiders beginning to play well and appearing to figure things out, it certainly won't be the last time either. 

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs Expected to Sign Former New York Giants CB DeAndre Baker

Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has had one of the league's most tumultuous offseasons. Now, it is reportedly culminating in a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster.

Joshua Brisco

Clark Hunt Discusses Extensions of Head Coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt's decision to bring Andy Reid to Kansas City in 2013 is paying off once again. On Monday, the Chiefs extended the contracts of Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Joe Andrews

Andy Reid Has the Chiefs Primed for a Post-Bye Week Statement Game

Andy Reid one of the best head coaches ever, and his record coming off a bye week is historically great. The Chiefs should benefit from that this Sunday.

Jordan Foote

Raiders Victory Lap 'Not Our Style,' Says Andy Reid

Following the Las Vegas Raiders' stunning 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on October 11, the Raiders reportedly did something that got under the skin of Chiefs Kingdom — and apparently head coach Andy Reid.

Tucker D. Franklin

Underrated Players on the Kansas City Chiefs

While there are many Kansas City Chiefs players who are household names, some don't get the public credit they deserve for making the Chiefs as successful as they are.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Place Offensive Linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz, Martinas Rankin on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with offensive lineman Martinas Rankin.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Contract Extensions with Head Coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

Joshua Brisco

What Happened in the AFC West in Week 10

The rest of the AFC West was in action with the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye week in Week 10. Sunday's games featured one divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders and a conference meeting between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tucker D. Franklin

Appreciate Travis Kelce While He's Playing: The Chiefs' Tight End is an All-Time Great

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's performance on Sunday told us something we should have already known: he's one of the scariest threats the game has ever seen.

Jordan Foote

Mahomes Magic: Patrick Mahomes Continues Paving a Path of Greatness

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on pace for his second NFL MVP award in three seasons, but is his greatness already underappreciated?

Mark Van Sickle