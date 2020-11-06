SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Three Keys for a Chiefs Win Against the Panthers

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs are one game away from their bye week. As their contest with the Carolina Panthers nears, what do they need to do to make sure they only take one loss into the off-week?

All Panthers' Schuyler Callihan joined me on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker to break down the matchup.

It more than likely won't be a close game as the Vegas odds have the Chiefs favored by 12.5 points but here's what Kansas City needs to do to make sure the game isn't close.

1. Get off the field on third down.

Kansas City kind of struggled with this in the first half of last week's game against the New York Jets. The visitors were able to get three field goals on their first three drives but they tightened up in the second half. The defense holding Carolina to field goals should be the bare minimum. I would like to see Tyrann Mathieu and Co. wreak some havoc this week and dominate on defense.

2. Convert on third down.

The Chiefs have been oddly bad on third downs in the past couple of games. Against the Broncos, Kansas City was unable to move the sticks on third downs. Last week the Chiefs were better in that category but they were playing the Jets. With the Panthers coming to town, Kansas City should move the ball with ease but giving having long drives early will whittle away Carolina's confidence and help the Chiefs cruise to a win.

3. Don't beat themselves.

It's starting to show that teams can only beat the Chiefs when they beat themselves too. Patrick Mahomes only has one interception on the year and he needs to keep it that way if the Chiefs are going to continue dominating teams. Turnovers and dumb penalties will be an area of emphasis heading into the game. While it hasn't been a problem, keeping it that way will be important.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Jones Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of the Kansas City Chiefs staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the team. The Chiefs continue to prepare for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs Are So Good, They're Almost Boring

The Kansas City Chiefs are so good that their games feel over before they even begin.

jacobharris

Midseason Team Awards for the Kansas City Chiefs

The midway point of the 2020 NFL season has come and after prematurely giving the Kansas City Chiefs their midterm report card, it's time to hand out awards for the first half of the year.

Tucker D. Franklin

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat New York Jets, 35-9

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 35-9 win over the New York Jets?

Sam Hays

Arrowhead Stadium in Use as Polling Place for 2020 Election

Early in September, the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners announced that Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, was to be used as a polling place in the 2020 General Election.

Tucker D. Franklin

Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs, Hold 'Mamba Mentality' as Second Half of Season Begins

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo presented his unit with a clip of Kobe Bryant less than 24 hours before the team's 35-9 win over the New York Jets.

Joe Andrews

Expect Run-Pass Options to Star This Week Against Carolina

Following two run-heavy performances against the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to air the ball out versus the New York Jets unlike they've done this season. While it's fun to see quarterback Patrick Mahomes sling the pill, could the Chiefs break out the running game against the Carolina Panthers this week?

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Don't Add Players Before NFL Trade Deadline

The 2020 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and while the Kansas City Chiefs traded away running back DeAndre Washington, they didn't add any players before the deadline.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Reportedly Trade DeAndre Washington to Dolphins for Draft Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly traded running back DeAndre Washington to the Miami Dolphins for "draft pick compensation," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Tucker D. Franklin