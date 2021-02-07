Three Keys For the Chiefs To Win Their Second Consecutive Super Bowl

FINALLY! After a long two weeks, we have reached the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV tonight in quest of their second-straight championship.

What a ride it's been to get to this moment. From the preseason thoughts of an undefeated year to talking about the Chiefs not being good enough because they don't win games by enough points, this season has had its ups and downs but the Chiefs made it to the big game in the midst of a global pandemic.

On yesterday's episode of the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs podcast, All Bucs' Zach Goodall joined me to break down the Super Bowl and talk about all the storylines surrounding the game.

It's been a fun year and after two weeks' worth of previewing the game, I'm ready to get to it. So without further ado, here are my three final keys of the season.

1. Force Tom Brady to make mistakes and show his age.

What's one thing Tom Brady hates more than junk food? Interior pressure. Chris Jones and Brady have a history and I expect their relationship to be rekindled in the backfield a few times on Sunday. The added factor of Tershawn Wharton adds another interior pass-rushing threat that Brady won't like. If Kansas City can get pressure, it changes the whole dynamic of Tampa Bay's offense. According to Next Gen Stats, Brady only completed 3-of-8 passing attempts for 24 yards and an interception when the Chiefs sent six or more rushers in their Week 12 matchup. If Brady throws multiple interceptions this week, this game will be done early.

2. Establish Travis Kelce

As Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco has said, "Establish the Kelce." I said it last week and I'll say it again this week. When the ball is thrown to Travis Kelce, good things tend to happen. With all the attention on Tyreek Hill this week, there's no doubt that Kelce is due for a big game. If the Buccaneers play a soft zone, Kelce eats. If Tampa Bay tries to man or double him, Kelce will be too big or too fast for his matchup. The relationship between Mahomes and him is too good to overstate and when a big play is needed, Kelce is there. No one has stopped Kelce this season and there isn't a reason to think he'll be stopped now.

3. Play their game.

If the Kansas City Chiefs play to the best of their abilities for three quarters, this game will not be close. The last time these two teams squared off, the Chiefs played to their potential for one and a half quarters and still won the game. Kansas City has been playing well as of late and I would expect to see a motivated team look to strike early and often. As if they needed more fuel on the fire, the NFL Honors snubs to Mahomes and Kelce will give the team the added juice to dominate this game. Get ready for Petty Patrick, Chiefs Kingdom. It's going to be a fun 60 minutes.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

Read More: How Would Patrick Mahomes' Legacy Be Impacted by Another Super Bowl Win?