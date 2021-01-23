GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Three Things Kansas City Needs To Do For a Win Over Buffalo

With only one game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl, here are three things the Chiefs need to do to secure a win.
Author:
Publish date:

It's finally NFL Championship weekend and the Kansas City Chiefs are a win away from their second Super Bowl appearance in as many years.

For the third straight season, the Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game and only the Buffalo Bills stand in their way to Tampa.

Bills Central's Nick Fierro joined me on today's bonus episode of Roughing the Kicker to preview the second matchup of the season between the Bills and the Chiefs.

With the game just one day away, here are three things the Chiefs can do to secure their second-straight trip to the Super Bowl. 

1. Limit Stefon Diggs impact.

While easier said than done, taking away Josh Allen's favorite target will be beneficial for the Chiefs defense. Diggs deserves a lot of credit for helping Allen turn his season into a career year, so taking him out of the equation will not only slow up Allen but will stall Buffalo's offense. L'Jarius Sneed could get the call for this assignment as he has been not only the best rookie cornerback in the game but one of the best corners this season. 

2. Establish Travis Kelce.

While the run was a big factor in the first matchup between these two teams, I don't expect it to play as big as an impact this time around. With that being said, the Bills defense will likely play back and not let Patrick Mahomes throw the ball over their heads. That's where Travis Kelce comes in. Kelce always does a phenomenal job of finding soft spots in a zone defense and beating his man in one on one coverage. If Kansas City can establish Kelce early, this game could get ugly.

3. Win the line of scrimmage.

Whether it's the offensive line or defensive line, playoff football is won in the trenches. If the Chiefs defensive front can get to Allen, force him to make poor decisions or take him to the ground and give Patrick Mahomes more opportunities to score points, Kansas City could make quick work of Buffalo. On the offensive side of the ball, the big guys up front played well in their first playoff game and if they continue and give Mahomes more time to make decisions, the Chiefs will be heading to Tampa in two weeks.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify or iHeartRadio.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

Oct 19, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled between Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) and free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) in the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Three Things Kansas City Needs To Do For a Win Over Buffalo

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) blocks Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Teven Jenkins Offers Strength and Versatility for Chiefs' Offensive Line

Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) against Southern Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 21, 2019. Dickerson401
Draft

Is Alabama Center Landon Dickerson Worth the Investment for the Chiefs?

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches warm ups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Eric Bieniemy Prepares For Improved Bills Defense

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to the sidelines during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes Clears Concussion Protocol, Set to Start in AFC Championship Game

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates with wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

With Salary Cap Challenges Incoming, This Will Be the Last 'Run It Back' Campaign for Several Key Chiefs

Dec 3, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid coaches against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

With the Game on the Line, Andy Reid Knew What Would Work

Oct 19, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as tight end Nick Keizer (48) blocks Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

'He Looks Like Pat to Me' — Patrick Mahomes Limited in Thursday's Practice