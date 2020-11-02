SI.com
Through the Air or On the Ground, the Chiefs Offense Can Get it Done

Tucker D. Franklin

It was almost assumed that the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the New York Jets but the matter of what fashion the win would take place was the biggest question. 

The Chiefs offense has found several ways to win games this season. Whether through the air or on the ground, Kansas City's offense continues to get it done.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me to discuss the Chiefs offense and to recap the win over the Jets on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker.

While the running game has been effective as of late, the Jets seemed to be determined to not let former running back Le'Veon Bell beat them. That was apparent as the Chiefs only ran the ball for 50 yards as a team.

So Patrick Mahomes beat them.

It's not normal anymore to see defenses give up the deep ball as New York did. Granted, it probably wasn't on purpose because the Jets are just that bad but it was fun to see the ball in the air rather than on the ground.

The 25-year old quarterback was 31 of 42 with 416 passing yards and five touchdowns to four different receivers. Not only that, but 10 different receivers hauled in a Mahomes pass.

Tight end Travis Kelce was the leading receiver with eight catches for 109 yards and a score. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was the only receiver to collect two touchdowns as the Chiefs' No. 1 wideout caught four balls for 98 yards.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman had himself a day too as the sophomore receiver notched seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

It was good to see the deep ball return to Arrowhead Stadium. While it was "fun" — for lack of a better term — to see the Chiefs have success on the ground, I like it much better when Mahomes is slinging the pill down the field.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

