Travis Kelce Looked Great While Other Things Didn't Against the Panthers

Tucker D. Franklin

While most things didn't look the best in the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, tight end Travis Kelce continued to cause problems for defenses.

With 10 catches for 159 yards, Kelce recorded his second-straight game with more than 100 receiving yards. Despite not finding the endzone this game, he still showed why he is the best tight end in the game.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me to recap and break down the Chiefs' thrilling win and talk about Kelce and his play over the past few weeks.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, among others, was impressed with his tight end's play. He said it's his growth not only as a player but as a man and a teammate that he is most proud of.

“I thought Travis was unbelievable," Reid said. "He had one of those days. Just any time a big play was needed, him and Tyreek [Hill] made them. I’m so proud of those two, how mature they are, and how they’ve handled everything and grown as men, most of all. But Trav had an All-Pro day, which he is, but we never take that stuff for granted. Whether it's Trav, Tyreek, so on, you know these guys are some of the better players in the league and we never take that for granted. I appreciate all their hard work and what goes into it to get that show done on gameday.”

The best news is, Kelce shouldn't be going anywhere else anytime soon. The 31-year-old signed a four-year deal with the team worth over $57 million. So far, Kelce has been living up to those contract numbers as he's on track for a career year in his eighth season in the NFL.

