GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs Defense Has Hit Stride In Postseason

While most of the regular season doubt surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs had to do with the defense, the unit has come into its own in the last few weeks.
Author:
Publish date:

Much of the worry about the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the postseason was directed at their defensive unit.

Being compared to the 2019 squad, critics were looking for the "turning point" for the defense in the regular season but Kansas City has been able to "flip the switch" when it mattered. 

In his first media availability since last week's game, Mathieu spoke to reporters about what his unit has been able to do to complement the high-potent Chiefs offense.

“I think each and every week we try our best to go out there and compete at a high level," Mathieu said. "At the end of the day, especially when you get into the postseason, it’s all about which team has the better defense on the field. For us, it all comes with winning third downs, not letting teams score over 17 or 20 points. As long as we can stay in that mindset, we can give ourselves a chance to win any big game.”

Mathieu has played incredibly well in the Chiefs' two playoff games this season. Pro Football Focus gave the safety a divisional round grade of 90.5, which ranked the highest of all players in that stage of the playoffs.

Much like in the AFC Championship, the Super Bowl will be a regular-season rematch for Kansas City and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs were able to handle the Buccaneers in round one but what does Mathieu think has changed from the first time the two teams met in Week 12?

“I think experience," Mathieu said. "A lot of those guys, this is their first time playing together. I think great things take time. I think those guys have been able to settle in, create some familiarity with one another. They’ve got two running backs that can really run the football well. That can only add to the play action and deep shots down the field. Like I said, those wide receivers seem really comfortable now with [Tom] Brady.”

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs Defense Has Hit Stride In Postseason

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh reacts as he walks off the field after losing Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Robert Saleh on Patrick Mahomes: Don't Let 'His Little Old Man Jog' Fool You

Nov 29, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Washington State Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon (18) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Could the Chiefs Take a Flier on Washington EDGE Joe Tryon?

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) reacts after bringing down Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

L'Jarius Sneed Continues To Outplay His Fourth-Round Selection

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reacts after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eric Bieniemy Likely Without Head Coaching Job Again, Texans Expected To Hire David Cully

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Buffalo Bills 38-24 in AFC Championship Game

Oct 16, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) is sacked by Houston Cougars defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Houston EDGE Payton Turner Offers a Ton of Potential to the Chiefs

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Mahomes vs. Brady Will Reshape the Narratives of Both Their Careers