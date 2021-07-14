Sports Illustrated home
Versatility Will Be a Common Theme This Season for the Chiefs

Depth is always tested in the NFL, but having players that are capable of performing well in different roles is paramount in today's league.
Every year, NFL teams' depth is put to the ultimate test. The Kansas City Chiefs experienced that firsthand in their last Super Bowl. In the modern league, though, another element of roster construction is playing a major role in success.

Versatility.

The value of players who can fill a variety of roles when called upon cannot be understated. Gone are the days in which the 11 men on each side of the ball line up in the same spot for each and every snap. Smart teams get the most out of do-it-all weapons. 

Ahead of the 2021 season, NFL.com's Gil Brandt recently ranked his most versatile players in the league. Of those who were ranked (11 players), the Chiefs had a pair of stars make the cut. Travis Kelce and Tyrann Mathieu checked in at sixth and ninth, respectively. Arrowhead Report's Sam Hays joined me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast to list some other Chiefs who deserve more recognition in that regard.

Along the offensive line, the Chiefs have shifted from specialty players to jack-of-all-trades capable of thriving in different systems and at different spots. Among that group, the trio of Mike Remmers, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe stands out the most. Remmers played several positions last season and both Long and Blythe have experience doing so in the past.

While many view Tyreek Hill as merely a speed threat, his development into one of the league's most well-rounded receivers is worth noting. Not only can he do damage out wide or in the slot, but he wins in a variety of ways. He also has a special teams background to boot. He's a perfect fit in just about any situation. 

On the defensive end of the ball, two members of the Chiefs' secondary stand out the most. L'Jarius Sneed spent time on the boundary and in the slot during his rookie year, and Rashad Fenton has done the same throughout his tenure in Kansas City. Sneed also played safety in college, which is a testament to his versatility. Both players could play key roles in the defensive backfield this season.

No matter how you slice it, it's hard to not conclude that the Chiefs rely on versatile pieces in order to win. Whether it's Mathieu's Swiss Army knife nature, Kelce's game-breaking ability or someone else's capacity to fill a void, several different players can change roles with fluidity. That will be the case again this season, which doesn't exactly bode well for the rest of the NFL. 

Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
