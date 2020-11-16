What Happened in the AFC West in Week 10

The rest of the AFC West was in action with the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye week in Week 10.

Sunday's games featured one divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders and a conference meeting between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

Since the Chiefs didn't have a game this week, Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me to discuss the happenings in the AFC West and to have a conversation about rookie quarterbacks on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker.

Here's how the week shook out in the division.

Miami Dolphins 29, Los Angeles Chargers 21.

We finally got to see two premier rookie quarterbacks square off against each other and it didn't disappoint. Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa will be forever linked and compared. Along with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, these quarterbacks are having quite the year. Herbert was thrust into the starting role and has come into his own setting rookie records. Tagovailoa has only played in three games but is off to a great start, winning all three. Tua takes the first meeting but it's exciting to think there will be more of these matchups to come.

The Chargers remain in last place in the division with a record of 2-7. Next week they host the New York Jets.

Las Vegas Raiders 37, Denver Broncos 12.

This game went as expected as the Raiders eventually cruised to a victory after the two teams were separated by just four points heading into halftime. Las Vegas was able to grow its margin thanks to four Drew Lock interceptions. Big performances from running backs Josh Jacobs and Devonte Booker helped fill the vacancy of production left by Derek Carr. The Raiders pair of running backs accounted for all four of Vegas' touchdowns and 193 yards on the ground.

Las Vegas moves to 6-3 on the season as they grow their lead for second in the division over the Broncos, who drop to 3-6. Next week the Raiders host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football and Denver hosts the Dolphins.

