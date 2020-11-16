SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

What Happened in the AFC West in Week 10

Tucker D. Franklin

The rest of the AFC West was in action with the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye week in Week 10.

Sunday's games featured one divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders and a conference meeting between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

Since the Chiefs didn't have a game this week, Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote joined me to discuss the happenings in the AFC West and to have a conversation about rookie quarterbacks on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker.

Here's how the week shook out in the division.

Miami Dolphins 29, Los Angeles Chargers 21.

We finally got to see two premier rookie quarterbacks square off against each other and it didn't disappoint. Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa will be forever linked and compared. Along with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, these quarterbacks are having quite the year. Herbert was thrust into the starting role and has come into his own setting rookie records. Tagovailoa has only played in three games but is off to a great start, winning all three. Tua takes the first meeting but it's exciting to think there will be more of these matchups to come.

The Chargers remain in last place in the division with a record of 2-7. Next week they host the New York Jets.

Las Vegas Raiders 37, Denver Broncos 12.

This game went as expected as the Raiders eventually cruised to a victory after the two teams were separated by just four points heading into halftime. Las Vegas was able to grow its margin thanks to four Drew Lock interceptions. Big performances from running backs Josh Jacobs and Devonte Booker helped fill the vacancy of production left by Derek Carr. The Raiders pair of running backs accounted for all four of Vegas' touchdowns and 193 yards on the ground.

Las Vegas moves to 6-3 on the season as they grow their lead for second in the division over the Broncos, who drop to 3-6. Next week the Raiders host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football and Denver hosts the Dolphins.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Appreciate Travis Kelce While He's Playing: The Chiefs' Tight End is an All-Time Great

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's performance on Sunday told us something we should have already known: he's one of the scariest threats the game has ever seen.

Jordan Foote

Mahomes Magic: Patrick Mahomes Continues Paving a Path of Greatness

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on pace for his second NFL MVP award in three seasons, but is his greatness already underappreciated?

Mark Van Sickle

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Nine Weeks of Action?

Nine weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Assessing the Chiefs' First Half of the Season

While we've done plenty of looking ahead during the bye week, let's look back on the nine games the Kansas City Chiefs have played this year. Sitting at 8-1 with wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, how have the Chiefs done in the first half of the season?

Tucker D. Franklin

Andy Reid Hoping Bye Week Can Help With Injury Woes

As the Kansas City Chiefs rolled into their Week 10 bye week with a win against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, head coach Andy Reid is hoping his players and staff can use this time to prepare and get right for the second half of the season.

Tucker D. Franklin

Three Free Agents That Could Help the Chiefs On the Defensive Line

With injuries piling up on both sides of the ball, the bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive end Taco Charlton is the latest to go down with an injury and with fellow defensive end Alex Okafor dealing with constant hamstring issues, the Chiefs are faced with depleted depth all across the defensive front. So what should be the Chiefs' do to address the issue?

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Place Mecole Hardman on COVID-19/Reserve List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the COVID-19/Reserve list, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Tucker D. Franklin

Predicting Every Kansas City Chiefs Game After the Bye Week

The Kansas City Chiefs have a week off and no opponent to focus on until next week. Let’s examine the Chiefs' remaining schedule and predict how they will fare.

ConnerChristopherson

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Carolina Panthers, 33-31

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers?

Sam Hays

Who is Patrick Mahomes' Biggest Competition For MVP?

As the midway point of the season has come and gone, the conversation for NFL's Most Valuable Player is heating up. With Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the conversation for the award, let's take a look at other players that could be in contention for the MVP.

Tucker D. Franklin