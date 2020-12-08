SI.com
What the Steelers' First Loss Means For the Chiefs

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs fans have yet another reason to appreciate Alex Smith after the former Chiefs quarterback led the Washington Football Team on a game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers to hand them their first loss of the season.

But what does the Steelers' loss mean for the Chiefs in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC? 

This was one of the many things that Arrowhead Report's Conner Christopherson joined me to talk about on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker.

The biggest takeaway from the early Monday night game was the Chiefs have a bit more hope for the first seed. Despite the loss, the Steelers still hang on to the No. 1 seed for the time being because of the conference record tiebreaker. 

Kansas City's lone loss came to an AFC team in the Las Vegas Raiders while Pittsburgh's loss to the Football Team came to an NFC team. If both the Chiefs and Steelers win out, Pittsburgh will capture the conference's first seed.

Looking at the remaining schedule for both teams, the Chiefs have two AFC teams left in the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers while the Steelers have four teams remaining with the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.

If the Chiefs win out, the Steelers will have to as well to get the No. 1 seed as no more NFC teams are left on Pittsburgh's schedule. 

The Steelers' loss to an NFC opponent takes some of the pressure off Kansas City's biggest game remaining on their schedule. With a road trip to New Orleans in the future, the Chiefs could lose that game, win out and potentially get the No. 1 seed if Pittsburgh drops at least two of their next four games.

All eyes in Kansas City will be fixed on the Steelers' next matchup with the Bills on Sunday Night Football. A second-straight loss for Pittsburgh and a win for the Chiefs will move Kansas City into the No. 1 seed for the time being.

While the Chiefs aren't quite in control of their own destiny yet, they're closer than they were a day ago. The psychological factor can't be gaged on either side but the confidence level in Kansas City is rising after Monday's games.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.

