What To Watch For On Wild Card Weekend

With the Kansas City Chiefs on a bye, what should Chiefs fans watch for during the NFL's Wild Card round?

For the second straight week, the Kansas City Chiefs have given Chiefs Kingdom a low-stress weekend.

After sitting their starters in Week 17, the Chiefs will have a welcomed bye week as all the other teams in the AFC duke it out to move onto the divisional round.

Arrowhead Pride's Craig Stout joined Jordan Foote and me on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast ahead of this weekend to discuss the state of the Chiefs defense and our confidence in the unit moving forward.

With the three games going on in the AFC this weekend, here is something to watch for in each contest.

If the Indianapolis Colts pass defense can stop Josh Allen.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has put up some stellar numbers this season, in particular the second half of the season. The Colts come into this game with their pass defense ranked in the bottom half of the league in most major statistical categories. With Allen's ability to have things going for him quickly, we should know what kind of day he's going to have early on.

Can the Baltimore Ravens take an early lead and hold it.

This is the best matchup of the weekend by far. We've already seen the Tennessee Titans and Ravens play one time this season and it ended with a Derrick Henry walk-off touchdown in overtime and I wouldn't be surprised if it ends that way again. This is going to be a close game and whoever wins will need to take an early lead and hold onto it.

What the Cleveland Browns can do without head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will be unavailable for the game. With the likely Coach of the Year out, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach for Sunday. Additionally, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call plays. Stefanski is still working closely with his staff virtually to develop Sunday's game plan but it will be interesting to see how the Browns look without their head coach on the sidelines.

For more daily Kansas City Chiefs coverage, subscribe to the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Want a shortcut? Start listening to the show on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeartRadio.

Subscribe to Roughing the Kicker on YouTube for exclusive content and previews of each episode before they drop.

Have something you want to tell the show? Tweet using #RTKpod to submit questions and comments to be shared on air.