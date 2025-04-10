Shocking NFL Draft Projection for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason reeling from their humbling Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The loss prevented the Chiefs from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls, but it also highlighted areas for improvement.
Luckily for the Chiefs, there are plenty of ways they can improve, and their front office is willing to do what it takes to bring in the best possible players. Kansas City also has one of the best overall records and situations that should entice potential free agents to join them.
Kansas City's defensive line is one of the most pressing issues. They have Chris Jones, but little depth behind him. The Chiefs' offensive line will get all the attention, as they did not have a good season as a unit. However, a solid draft haul and the remaining free agency period can fix things.
Brentley Weissman of the Pro Football Network recently released his most updated mock draft with first and second round projections for every team in the National Football League. Weissman believes the Chiefs should use their first-round pick to address their thin defensive line.
Weissman projects the Chiefs to select defensive lineman Kenneth Grant. His strength and size would complement the other talent Kansas City already has. He would also help transform what has been considered one of the weaker units on the Chiefs' roster.
"This would feel borderline unfair. Imagine trying to block Chris Jones — already one of the best interior pass rushers ever — and now having to deal with Kenneth Grant, who weighs 330 pounds but moves like he’s 280," Weissman said.
"Grant is a high-upside prospect who has all the tools but needs to refine his technique to win more consistently."
Despite their Super Bowl loss, Kansas City is still undoubtedly one of the best teams in the league. However, other teams have begun to catch up to the Chiefs by gradually improving over the years.
The AFC West sent three teams to the playoffs, and though Kansas City won their ninth-consecutive division title, there is no denying that the other teams in the division are gunning for the Chiefs. Kansas City's front office must adapt accordingly.
