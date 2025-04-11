Why Chiefs Don't Need This WR Despite Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have a bunch to celebrate from an offensive standpoint. Not only do they possess one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes, but they have a young and upcoming core of receivers to pair with him for the next few seasons.
With wide receiver Rashee Rice set to return at some point in the 2025 campaign, as well as having Xavier Worthy ready for his second season in the pros, the Chiefs wide receiving crew looks to be in good shape. Not to mention, they brought back both Juju Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown on one-year deals.
Even with all those receivers, both experienced and youthful, one prediction believes the Chiefs need to add another wide receiver to the already packed room. According to Anthony Palacios of Lastwordonsports.com, the Chiefs should be interested in signing veteran Seattle Seahawk wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
"The situation in Kansas City will be an ear-by-ear as the team will have to wait for whoever steps up in their aerial attack. Last season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t play up to standards despite the third Super Bowl appearance, later collapsing to the powerful Eagles defense," Palacios wrote.
"Tyler Lockett might be slowing down, but if the Chiefs sign him even on a one-year deal, the team should be in good business. It won’t be perfect, and he isn’t long-term, but Mahomes could bring a spark out of Lockett."
Lockett has been a plus wide receiver in his career, but he doesn't seem to fit into the scheme for the Chiefs. They have a young former first-round pick in Worthy, as well as experienced receivers to guide him along the way. Not to mention that the core still looks similar to what it was last season, which got them to the Super Bowl.
Lockett would be going into his age 33 season, which would make him the oldest wide receiver on the roster. After letting veteran DeAndre Hopkins walk in free agency, they seem to feel comfortable with what they have, as their attention surely has pivoted away from free agency at the moment to focus on the 2025 NFL Draft.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.