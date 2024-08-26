NFL Analytics Expert Shows Colts QB was a Top Preseason Performer
The Indianapolis Colts have concluded their 2024 preseason and are commencing with roster cuts before the deadline. One of the best stories from the preseason was quarterback Jason Bean out of Kansas. While Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco have the top two quarterback slots locked down, the third position on the depth chart might now be in question because of Bean's effective trio of preseason games.
Warren Sharp, creator of Sharp Football Analysis, displayed the impressive analytics of Bean's 2024 preseason. According to Sharp, Bean was the best almost across the board.
Bean played in all three preseason games as a QB/WR. While he possesses fantastic speed to be considered a possible positional conversion candidate, Bean displayed enough promise as a field general to exclusively take the field to lead the offense.
Bean finished with impressive metrics by preseason standards, with 15/19 passing for 197 yards and 1 touchdown to an interception. Bean's rushing prowess stood out most, as he'd carry the pill 11 times for 53 rushing yards (4.8 average), and 2 rushing scores. While Bean coughed up a fumble against the Denver Broncos in his first-ever NFL action, it can be forgiven.
Bean's mobility and ability to take care of the football fits Shane Steichen's offensive mindset more than Flacco and Sam Ehlinger. However, it's fair that Bean's ceiling is higher than Ehlinger, but if an NFL team has to turn to their QB3 to take starting snaps, they likely want experience and trust over potential.
Now the third quarterback on the depth chart might be a battle between Bean and veteran Ehlinger. Initially, nobody gave Bean a look when he was considered for two completely separate offensive positions. We'll see if Bean can continue to evade the cut process as Indianapolis will be putting in serious work to whittle down the roster to 53 names.
