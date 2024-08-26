of 67 QBs, Jason Bean ends the preseason ranked:



#1 in EPA/dropback (+0.47)

#1 in EPA/att (+0.30)

#1 in success rate (66%)

#1 in YPA (10.4)

#1 in air yards/att (12.2)

#2 in completion rate (79%)



*67 qualifying QBs with 20+ dropbacks, Sunday games pending