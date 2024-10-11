Colts Jonathan Taylor OUT, Pittman 'Feeling Good' for Titans Tilt
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced who's out and provided updates for the early practice report on Friday ahead of a clash with the Tennessee Titans.
So far, so good for quarterback Anthony Richardson. The second-year signal caller missed most of the Pittsburgh Steelers contest and all of week five against the Jacksonville Jaguars. For both instances, veteran backup Joe Flacco filled in. This is welcoming news that Richardson is on track to suit up when Indianapolis desperately needs a win in the division.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for running back Jonathan Taylor, he won't play on Sunday due to a lingering high-ankle sprain. This is a big blow to the offensive potential for Indianapolis, but with Richardson under center, it will help even things out, especially on the ground. Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson are the duo that will operate for Shane Steichen on Sunday.
Initial reports indicated that Michael Pittman Jr. had a back injury severe enough to be considered injured reserve-worthy. However, the veteran pass-catcher is practicing against everyone's expectations.
While it sounds more like Pittman is just tough as nails, it's encouraging that he's practicing just days away from the contest. Even if Pittman plays a limited snap count at 80%, it's still better than no #11 on the field. Pittman's practice this afternoon will be something to monitor as the Colts prepare for an ever-important AFC South game that might hold their 2024 playoff hopes in the balance.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.