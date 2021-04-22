5 Prospects For Colts To Avoid In First Round

Picking 21st overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Colts are in a great position to land a high-caliber talent. However, Chris Ballard and the Colts should avoid these five names at all costs in the first round April 21.

Once the draft order reaches No. 21 overall on Thursday, April 29, the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard should have some terrific options on the board.

However, with a first round pick in the top 25, the decision won't be easy for Ballard and the Colts. Addressing offensive tackle or edge rusher is the ideal way to go for the Colts in the first round, and these five players meet that need.

What about the five players that don't thought? Below is list of five players to avoid for Ballard and the Colts in the first round.

Some names are big one and are talented players overall, but I question the fit and the value at 21 overall, landing them on this list.

Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Moore is one of the top receivers in the class, but he's a bit small at 5'9", 178 pounds and profiles primarily as a slot receiver in the NFL, which the Colts don't have a need of heading into the 2021 season.

Though Moore could succeed at a high level on the inside or the outside, Ballard should avoid a guy who rarely press coverage and don't bring any added trait to the receiver room that the Colts don't already currently have.

Spending a first round pick on a receiver would be a tough pill to swallow, especially a guy who had a lot of manufactured production at Ole Miss.

© Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Much like his Moore counterpart above, Purdue's Rondale Moore is extremely small for the position and profiles as a slot and gadget receiver only.

Yes, he's a tough player with elite-level athletic traits, but a lot of his touches were manufactured at or behind the line of scrimmage at Purdue, which simply won't happen at that rate in the NFL, especially in Reich's system.

Drafting a certified slot receiver - nothing more - in the first round is a misuse of draft assets, regardless of Moore's ceiling or production. Ballard would be wise to avoid, considering size, usage, and overall roster need.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Though I did mock Mayfield to the Colts at No. 54 overall in the second round, I have seen the athletic Michigan tackle mocked to the Colts at No. 21 overall, which would be a significant reach for any team in the first round.

Mayfield played primarily right tackle in college, but he has the athletic traits to flip to the left side in the NFL right away, similar to former Alabama right tackle Jedrick Wills in Cleveland.

While his Pro Day testing numbers were poor, the tape tells a different story. He's a mean, physical player that projects as a good starting tackle in the NFL.

His value simply isn't first round though, regardless of the Colts' desperate need to replace Anthony Castonzo at left tackle.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Walker Little, OT, Stanford

What concerns me with Walker Little is that he's a classic Ballard guy, which terrifies me as a potential option at 21 overall.

Though he has impressive size, length and feet for the position, he's barely played any football in the last two years, missing all but one game in 2019 due to a knee injury, and then opting out of the 2020 season.

I worry about the time off from football and the lack of overall power on tape to fit the physical run game the Colts currently possess.

That said, he profiles closely to Castonzo, which would make sense regarding any interest from the Colts.

Overall though, Little seems like a Day 2 player to me and could be had at 54. I'd avoid in the first round considering the time off in general and the medicals.

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (Fl.)

Just like Little, I am worried about the time off with Gregory Rousseau, and the overall one year of production as a pass rusher.

Sure, 2019 was a breakout season for the Miami edge defender, but his tape showed some major concerns for me.

Yes, he has the athleticism and freakish frame that profiles nicely on the edge, but Rousseau either wins early in the rep, or he doesn't win at all. He's relatively new to the position, having played receiver previously, and just has so much to learn.

If Rousseau were the pick, the Colts would almost immediately need to re-sign Justin Houston to ensure the rookie is brought along slowly and played in ideal situations.

There's very little power to his game at the moment, but it's hard to overlook the traits. I would pass in the first round though if I were Ballard. Let him be somebody else's project.

Have thoughts on these five prospects to avoid in the first round for the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.