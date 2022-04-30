Skip to main content

BREAKING: Colts Select Yale CB Rodney Thomas II in Round 7, Pick 239

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Yale cornerback Rodney Thomas II in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 239th-overall pick.

Per DraftScout.com, Thomas is 6'2", 196, and ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash to go with a 41-inch vertical, 10'07" broad jump, and a 7.02-second three-cone. He earned First-Team All-Ivy League honors in 2021.

Thomas joins a Colts cornerback group already featuring Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers, Brandon Facyson, Tony Brown, Anthony Chesley, Marvell Tell III, Will Redmond, Chris Wilcox, and Alexander Myres.

The Colts previously selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd pick, Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd pick, Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the 77th pick, Maryland safety Nick Cross with the 96th pick, Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson with the 159th pick, Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree with the 192nd pick, and Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks with the 216th pick.

This was (pending a trade) the Colts' final pick in this year's draft.

What do you think of this pick? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

