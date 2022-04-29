Horseshoe Huddle NFL Draft Live Stream

Skip to main content

Join the conversation as A Colts Podcast gives commentary and live reaction to all the Day 2 action.

The 2022 NFL Draft got off to a wild start last night.

The first round saw defenders selected with the first five picks, a record nine trades, and big-name wide receivers moving across the league. Not to mention, the first and only quarterback selected was at No. 20 overall.

Now that Day 2 is upon us, the Indianapolis Colts get to join in on the fun. With many intriguing options still available at positions of need for the Colts, who will Chris Ballard be taking tonight?

You can find out right along with us! Tonight, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast will be live streaming all of the action from Day 2. The guys, joined by Matt “Stats Matt” Mehringer, will give their analysis on the draft and Colts’ selections. Special guest analysts will make appearances throughout the evening as well.

Tune in to the live stream at the link below to join in on the conversation as the evening unfolds!

