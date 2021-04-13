Colts Land Possible Franchise LT in Bleacher Report Mock Draft

In 17 days, mock drafts won't matter. For now, that's all fans and the media have when it comes to possibilities for the Colts at No. 21 overall.

At this point in the cycle that is #NFLDraftSZN, you've undoubtedly heard a bunch of names connected to the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard.

With just 17 days until the start of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, options abound for the Colts at left tackle and edge defender in the first round at No. 21 overall.

On Monday, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon rolled out his Post-Pro Days First Round Mock Draft and paired the Colts with a standout left tackle from the Big 12, grabbing Texas left tackle Samuel Cosmi at No. 21 overall.

Here's what Gagnon had to say about the selection of Cosmi for the Colts.

This works out rather well because the Indianapolis Colts need a left tackle to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo and Cosmi started at that position the last three years at Texas. He hasn't fully lived up to his elite athletic ability, but he has the fundamentals, the strength and the feet to become a pillar left tackle in the NFL, and that's not something the Colts can afford to pass on as they attempt to bolster support for new quarterback Carson Wentz. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard has always focused heavily on maintaining a strong, reliable offensive line as the foundation of his team's offense, and it's hard to imagine he or anybody believes recent pickup Sam Tevi is an ideal replacement for Castonzo. Cosmi could at least create competition, potentially in several spots if Indy doesn't rule out shifting Braden Smith or even Quenton Nelson to the blind side.

While the Colts must find their franchise left tackle in the first round later this month, I am not quite sold on Cosmi overall. He reminds me a lot of Eric Fisher as a terrific athlete, but I question his overall power and physicality, which the Colts like to have along the offensive line.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Cosmi might not profile as a Day 1 starter at left tackle, but he'd be a solid guy to grab — assuming Ballard doesn't trade down — at No. 21 overall to push veterans Sam Tevi and Julie'n Davenport, especially considering guys like Christian Darrisaw, Rashawn Slater and Tevin Jenkins are off the board prior to the Colts' pick in Gagnon's mock.

Indianapolis must address left tackle with its first pick, whether that's at No. 21 overall or with a trade back into the later portion of the first round. It's a glaring hole, and as Ballard likes to say, teams are built along the line. Left tackle is the most important spot on the offensive line. Here's to addressing that immediately.

Have thoughts on the selection of Samuel Cosmi in Bleacher Report's mock draft? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.