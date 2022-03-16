Skip to main content

Colts' Official 2022 NFL Draft Order Announced

We now know the Colts' full 2022 NFL Draft order.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the official seven-round order of the 2022 NFL Draft.

We've had a general idea of where the Indianapolis Colts would be picking. However, now we know their 2022 picks in detail:

  • 2:42 (from Washington)
  • 3:73 (from Washington)
  • 3:82
  • 4:122
  • 5:159
  • 5:179 (comp. pick)
  • 6:216 (comp. pick)
  • 7:239

The Colts traded quarterback Carson Wentz and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 240) last week to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick, a 2023 conditional Day 2 pick, and the two teams swapped 2022 second-round picks.

The Colts were also officially rewarded two compensatory draft picks this year — one each in the fifth and sixth rounds — for a pair of free-agent losses last offseason.

The Colts are without a first-round pick (No. 16) due to their original trade to acquire Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles last year. They also sent a sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Eagles last year in exchange for offensive lineman Matt Pryor during a separate trade.

Now having added multiple draft picks, the Colts have more ammo to maneuver around the draft as they see fit. If they don't come away with a suitable quarterback in free agency or in trade, they can now better attempt to move up for one in the draft.

