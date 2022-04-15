The Indianapolis Colts are visiting with another top quarterback prospect in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft on Friday as they traveled east to meet with Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and some of his pass-catchers, per Albert Breer of The MMQB.

The Colts hold seven picks in the upcoming draft but aren't on the board until 42nd-overall in the second round. Although the Colts no longer have a short-term need for a quarterback after trading for Matt Ryan, Ridder is a potential second-round option that they could develop to become Ryan's eventual successor.

The Colts are hopeful that they have Ryan for at least the duration of his two-year contract but they will not shy away from the potential of finding their quarterback for of next dozen years if the opportunity presents itself.

Here is a quick scouting report on Ridder from the 2022 Indy Draft Guide:

Ridder possesses the size and athletic ability that the Colts like with their quarterbacks. Ridder is also an experienced winner in college and Senior Bowl attendee, two things that are common with Colts draftees under Chris Ballard. While Ridder needs to clean up some accuracy issues, he is obsessed with improving his game and strives to be the hardest worker in the organization. Ridder would likely have success as the Colts starting quarterback after sitting and learning behind Matt Ryan for a year or two.

Along with Ridder, the Colts have also visited with a couple of other top quarterback prospects in Malik Willis and Sam Howell.

Another intriguing option the Colts could be getting a look at on Friday is Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce, who our Zach Hicks profiled recently.

This year's NFL draft is from Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30.

