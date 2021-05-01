Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Evaluating the Value: Colts Select Dayo Odeyingbo in Round 2, Pick 54 Overall

Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people Friday night, grabbing Vanderbilt EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo at 54 overall one night after going EDGE in the first round.
Author:
Publish date:

To hear Chris Ballard talk, the Indianapolis Colts were not concerned with Vanderbilt EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo's Achilles injury ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ballard could have let his decision to draft the Commodore star at No. 54 overall do the talking, going back-to-back at EDGE in the draft, shoring up a major need on the current roster.

Odeyingbo brings versatility and explosiveness to the table on the defensive line, and has insanely long arms for the position.

For each pick the rest of the draft for the Colts, I'll take a look at where the player was listed on the following three draft boards (in terms of overall ranking): Pro Football Focus, The Draft Network, and The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

By comparing all three rankings, I will try and determine if the Colts' selection was a steal, ideal value, or a reach for the Colts.

Make sense? Let's get into it.

Dayo Odeyningbo pre-draft big board rankings

The Draft Network — No. 101 overall player, No. 14 EDGE

Pro Football Focus — No. 80 overall player, No. 12 EDGE

The Athletic's Dane Brugler — No. 86 overall player, No. 11 EDGE

Considering where Odeyingbo came off the board, this feels like a reach for the Colts, just based on the three rankings above.

On Day 2, Odeyingbo was the second EDGE off the board, going four picks after Georgia's Azeez Ojulari to the Giants. With freakishly long arms and some short-area explosion, Odeyingbo makes a ton of sense for the Colts, but he feels like a guy that could have been had following a trade down.

Instead, the Colts stayed pat and grabbed a guy who likely won't be ready for the start of the season, and could wind up taking a redshirt year as he recovers from the torn Achilles.

It's hard to look at this as nothing more than a reach, especially with EDGE defenders like Boogie Basham and Joseph Ossai on the board, as well as tackles Jalen Mayfield and Brady Christensen.

Knowing that, the Colts should have moved down and accumulated some draft picks rather than reaching on a guy dealing with a significant lower body injury suffered four months ago.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Have thoughts on the Colts' selection of Dayo Odeyingbo? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has traded down in four consecutive NFL drafts since being hired in 2017.
Draft

Colts GM Chris Ballard Gives Thoughts On Odeyingbo, Night 2 of NFL Draft

Nov 24, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) celebrates over Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) after a sack during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Evaluating the Value: Colts Select Dayo Odeyingbo in Round 2, Pick 54 Overall

Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) reacts after a play during a game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Utvs Vandy1130
Draft

Quick Hits: Dayo Odeyingbo Discusses Achilles, Fit with Colts

Oct 10, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) celebrates after sacking South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill (15) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

The Pick Is In: Colts Select Vanderbilt EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

Sep 7, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns left tackle Samuel Cosmi (52) in the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Best Players Available for Colts on Day 2 of Draft

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye sacks the Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. Michigan Football
Podcast

PODCAST: Horseshoe Huddle Reacts to the Kwity Paye selection

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talks prospects Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Draft

Colts GM Chris Ballard Gives Thoughts On Paye, Night 1 of NFL Draft

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the second half of Michigan's 27-17 loss at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Draft

Kwity Paye Ready to Get to Work On Reputable D-Line