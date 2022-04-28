Experts Reveal Who Colts Should Pick This Week in NFL Draft

This is the final batch of players that the experts have the Colts selecting this week in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We've finally reached the 2022 NFL Draft, as the three-day event kicks off this evening at 8:00pm ET.

The Indianapolis Colts are not currently slated to make any selections tonight as they are without a first-round pick. However, we gathered picks from several multi-round mock drafts around the web to bring you what many experts are projecting for the Colts.

Here's a breakdown of the most frequently-mocked positions for the Colts:

Wide receiver (11)

Offensive tackle, cornerback (5)

Tight end (4)

Quarterback, interior offensive line, interior defensive line (3)

Safety (2)

Running back, linebacker (1)

Oddly enough, despite needing a little more depth at the position, there were no edge defenders mocked to the Colts. Part of that is the positional value where the Colts will be picking mixed with analysts giving the Colts their biggest needs. Still, the Colts are unlikely to pass up a pass rusher if a good one was available, so keep that in mind these next few days.

Next, we will highlight the individual players who were mocked the most to the Colts along with how they fit with the team, per the Indy Draft Guide (learn more and download the guide at end of the article).

Carson Strong | QB | Nevada

After trading for Matt Ryan, quarterback is much, much less of a priority for the Colts, but the thought in drafting someone on Day 2 like Carson Strong is with an eye for the future. Ryan will be 37 when the season begins and has two years left on his current contract. Strong has already drawn comparisons to Ryan as a player, so learning behind him for a couple of years would give the Colts an advantageous situation.

Still, the Colts put themselves in win-now mode when they traded for Ryan, so spending a Day 2 pick on a quarterback when they already are without a first-rounder lacks the necessary urgency.

Strong has the arm talent that would open up the Colts offense. Frank Reich loves quarterbacks with the type of accuracy Strong possesses and the arm strength that leads to explosive plays. However, with medical concerns and reports of poor interviews throughout the draft process, it is likely Strong’s talent does not outweigh his flaws when it comes to Chris Ballard’s evaluation as a future Colt.

Skyy Moore | WR | Western Michigan

Moore doesn't have the prototypical size (5'10", 195) that the Colts covet in receiver prospects but he does have the athleticism. He would also give the offense the downfield and yards-after-catch threat that the team needs alongside Michael Pittman Jr. It seems that the team is almost certain to draft a receiver early in the draft, and Moore would be a very suitable candidate.

Moore brings the vertical speed the Colts need in the offense under head coach Frank Reich, which Indy has been searching for in a consistent capacity since Reich took over in 2015. Still relatively new to the position, Moore has gotten better and better each season and can consistently stack and win vertically, taking the top off of a defense, opening up everything else underneath. Think a more durable Parris Campbell-type role.

Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers

Melton is a similar late-round option to Moore if they miss out on a player with that skillset on Day 2. Melton is only 5'11", 189 but ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash and has jumps of 38" on the vertical and 121" on the broad jump. He also ran a 6.98-second three-cone drill, showing off his short-area quickness.

*No scouting report for Melton in the Indy Draft Guide.

Bernhard Raimann | OT | Central Michigan

The Colts have an option at left tackle in Matt Pryor but he's not a sure thing. He could be a one-year bridge or he could be the long-term option; no one knows yet. Without the Colts adding a no-doubt starter in free agency, the door is open to draft a future starter. Raimann fits the Colts very well: big, athletic, a rapid developer, and his best football is ahead of him.

Raimann is one of the better offensive tackles in this class and still has a ton of room to grow. His size and athleticism fit what the Colts are looking for, and they got to see him perform against top competition at the Senior Bowl. While Raimann will certainly need to add strength at the next level, he shows great footwork that continually keeps him in the right position. If Bernhard makes it to 42, the Colts will seriously consider taking him.

Cordell Volson | IOL | North Dakota State

The Colts lack depth on the interior of the line, especially now with Danny Pinter likely moving from backup center to starting right guard. Volson has great size and the power and versatility to translate quickly into a reserve role. As a likely late-round pick, Volson would be a very Will Fries-ish pick for the Colts.

Volson is a monstrous offensive lineman that looks to impose his will on almost every snap. He may not be the greatest athlete, and that may cap his ceiling, but he is more than capable of being a high quality reserved lineman in the league. Volson brings the right mentality, versatility, and power to be a day three selection for the Colts.

Thomas Booker | IDL | Stanford

The Colts are missing some defensive tackle depth behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart with the departures of Taylor Stallworth and Antwaun Woods. Chris Williams is a promising player but not enough to avoid adding more talent. R.J. McIntosh hasn't seen the field in two years.

Booker would give the Colts another versatile piece to move across the line in different run and pass situations.

An experienced athlete across the defensive line, Thomas Booker is a fit in multiple schemes across the NFL. From the Colts’ standpoint, he profiles favorably to former Colt Hassan Ridgeway as an impactful run-stopping defensive tackle in an even front who can also provide some juice as a pass rusher overall. He’d fit in well behind Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner as a No. 3 interior defensive tackle like Taylor Stallworth was in 2021.

Next, here are each of the mock drafts we pulled in full, including two from our own Horseshoe Huddle draft coverage.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Round 2:42 — Bernhard Raimann | OT | Central Michigan

Round 3:73 — Carson Strong | QB | Nevada

Round 4:122 — Jalen Torbert | WR

Round 5:159 — Cordell Volson | IOL | North Dakota State

Round 5:179 — Kyren Williams | RB | Notre Dame

Round 6:216 — Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers

Round 7:239 — Jermaine Waller | CB | Virginia Tech

Zach Hicks, Horseshoe Huddle

Round 2:42 — Skyy Moore | WR | Western Michigan

Round 3:96 (trade) — Jeremy Ruckert | TE | Ohio State

Round 4:116 (trade) — Joshua Williams | CB | Fayetteville State

Round 4:122 — Danny Gray | WR | SMU

Round 5:159 — Ryan Van Demark | OT | UConn

Round 5:179 — Thomas Booker | DT | Stanford

Round 6:216 — Blaise Andries | IOL | Minnesota

Round 7:239 — Jeremiah Moon | LB/ED | Florida

Andrew Moore, Horseshoe Huddle

Round 2:42 — George Pickens | WR | Georgia

Round 3:73 — Cade Otton | TE | Washington

Round 4:122 — Matt Waletzko | OT | North Dakota State

Round 5:159 — Thomas Booker | DT | Stanford

Round 5:179 — Bo Melton | WR | Rutgers

Round 6:216 — Isaac Taylor-Stuart | CB | USC

Round 7:239 — Cordell Volson | IOL | North Dakota State

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com

Round 2:42 — Desmond Ridder | QB | Cincinnati

Round 3:73 — Abraham Lucas | OT | Washington State

Round 4:122 — Romeo Doubs | WR | Nevada

Round 5:159 — Charlie Kolar | TE | Iowa State

Round 5:179 — Damarri Mathis | CB | Pittsburgh

Round 6:216 — Jequez Ezzard | WR | Sam Houston State

Round 7:239 — Bubba Bolden | S | Miami

Matt Miller, ESPN.com

Round 2:42 — Bernhard Raimann | OT | Central Michigan

Round 3:73 — Khalil Shakir | WR | Boise State

Round 4:122 — Josh Jobe | CB | Alabama

Round 5:159 — Cole Turner | TE | Nevada

Round 5:179 — Kevin Austin Jr. | WR | Notre Dame

Round 6:216 — Smoke Monday | S | Auburn

Round 7:239 — Jayden Peevy | DT | Texas A&M

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

Round 2:42 — Skyy Moore | WR | Western Michigan

Round 3:73 — Carson Strong | QB | Nevada

What do you want to see the Colts do in the draft? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!