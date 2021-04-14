Finding Colts: Scouting Cincinnati OT James Hudson

Finding Colts scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best fits. What's the scoop on James Hudson and how would he fit in Indy?

Welcome to Finding Colts, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Cincinnati offensive tackle James Hudson, a prospect who fits a big Indianapolis Colts' roster need.

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight: 315 pounds

Pros

Has the right attitude and demeanor on the field.

Plays like a bully who wants to beat up the defense on every snap

Moves well when driving forward, but has some consistency issues that need to be cleaned up

A dancing bear with light feet that help him get into his pass sets quickly

Ane x-D-lineman and that helps his understanding of pass rush attacks and breaking them down

Has good length to handle being a tackle, even though some say he is too short

Hs good power in his hands with a strong and precise punch that jolts defenders

Has a very strong anchor with good technique to help absorb the incoming bull-rush

A ball of clay ready to be molded that can play either side of the line

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Cons

While he has solid movement skills, he needs to keep his shoulders above his feet instead of lunging

Needs to better his center of gravity

While being a former D-lineman does help in some ways, it hurts as he is still raw

His hand technique is hit or miss and needs to be a lot more consistent

While versatility is there, he needs to get the technique down for one side before learning the other

Needs to watch his attitude and ferocity on the field because it can and has gotten him into trouble

Overview

Hudson is an extremely raw tackle that is new to the position but has displayed many of those traits that you want to see. With the power and movement skills, he can really be a scheme versatile tackle, once he gets the technique down.

It may take him a year or two on the bench to get everything put together, but if he does, he can be great. When you find a developmental tackle prospect with as much upside as there is with Hudson, you’re looking at a Day 2 pick.

Fit with Colts

The Colts need to find some help at left tackle after franchise left tackle Anthony Castonz retired. Hudson has the attitude and traits to really fit into the Colts' scheme.

Hudson does need some development, but he can really use the experience to help shorten his learning curve. If it comes around to the Colts' second-round pick and they still need a tackle, Hudson is one that really makes sense.

Grade: Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3

