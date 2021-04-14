Finding Colts: Scouting Cincinnati OT James Hudson
Welcome to Finding Colts, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Cincinnati offensive tackle James Hudson, a prospect who fits a big Indianapolis Colts' roster need.
Measurables
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 315 pounds
Pros
- Has the right attitude and demeanor on the field.
- Plays like a bully who wants to beat up the defense on every snap
- Moves well when driving forward, but has some consistency issues that need to be cleaned up
- A dancing bear with light feet that help him get into his pass sets quickly
- Ane x-D-lineman and that helps his understanding of pass rush attacks and breaking them down
- Has good length to handle being a tackle, even though some say he is too short
- Hs good power in his hands with a strong and precise punch that jolts defenders
- Has a very strong anchor with good technique to help absorb the incoming bull-rush
- A ball of clay ready to be molded that can play either side of the line
Cons
- While he has solid movement skills, he needs to keep his shoulders above his feet instead of lunging
- Needs to better his center of gravity
- While being a former D-lineman does help in some ways, it hurts as he is still raw
- His hand technique is hit or miss and needs to be a lot more consistent
- While versatility is there, he needs to get the technique down for one side before learning the other
- Needs to watch his attitude and ferocity on the field because it can and has gotten him into trouble
Overview
Hudson is an extremely raw tackle that is new to the position but has displayed many of those traits that you want to see. With the power and movement skills, he can really be a scheme versatile tackle, once he gets the technique down.
It may take him a year or two on the bench to get everything put together, but if he does, he can be great. When you find a developmental tackle prospect with as much upside as there is with Hudson, you’re looking at a Day 2 pick.
Fit with Colts
The Colts need to find some help at left tackle after franchise left tackle Anthony Castonz retired. Hudson has the attitude and traits to really fit into the Colts' scheme.
Hudson does need some development, but he can really use the experience to help shorten his learning curve. If it comes around to the Colts' second-round pick and they still need a tackle, Hudson is one that really makes sense.
Grade: Round 3
Where he Goes: Round 3
